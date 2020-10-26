The campaign for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis said Monday his emergency surgery to “treat an internal hernia” was successful and minimally invasive and that he’s likely to be released in the next couple of days.
The campaign earlier in the day said Lewis was rushed to an emergency room after experiencing severe abdominal pain and that tests concluded it was a life-threatening internal hernia that required surgery.
Minnesota Republican Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan told reporters that Lewis was hospitalized in Hibbing, where Vice President Mike Pence was scheduled to lead a rally Monday afternoon. Lewis’ campaign manager Tom Szymanski declined to disclose where Lewis was hospitalized, but he confirmed that Lewis had planned to attend Pence’s event.
“Praying for a Successful Surgery and Quick Recovery for our Friend @LewisForMN,” Pence tweeted. “Today. Minnesota and America are with you!”
Lewis is a former radio talk show host who's running against DFL Sen. Tina Smith. She said in a tweet Monday morning that she and her husband wish Lewis “a successful surgery and a speedy recovery.”
Szymanski didn't say when Lewis might resume campaigning.
Lewis served one term in Congress representing Minnesota's 2nd District but lost a reelection bid two years ago.
This story originally appeared at: https://www.mprnews.org/story/2020/10/26/jason-lewis-undergoing-emergency-surgery-for-lifethreatening-internal-hernia of story Questions or requests? Contact MPR News editor Meg Martin at newspartners@mpr.org © 2020 Minnesota Public Radio. All rights reserved.
