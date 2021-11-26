Buhl’s Rudy Krueger proud to receive Quilt of Valor

Korean War veteran Rudy Krueger is pictured at his home in Buhl with a Quilt of Valor presented to him on a trip to Branson, Missouri, with fellow veterans. The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.
BUHL — Korean War veteran 91-year-old Rudy Krueger is proud to have served his country, a pride renewed when he and fellow veterans received Quilts of Valor at a reunion in Branson, Mo.
The patriotic quilts are the mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation: "To cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing quilts." The reunion was the 31st gathering of veterans of the 84th and 62nd Construction Battalions, he said.
Krueger was very touched by the Quilts of Valor gesture, he said in a phone interview from his Buhl home. His military experiences began with Army basic training in the 1950s at Fort Belvoir, Va. In Korea he was a heavy equipment mechanic and operator with the 62nd and the 84th Construction Battalions.
Born in San Jose, Calif., Krueger said his family moved to Minnesota in 1946 and he grew up near Brainerd. Of French, German and Bohemian background, Krueger said he has seven stepchildren, adding with emotion that a stepdaughter corrected him, "No, I'm your daughter."
His mother, who lived well into her 90s, had worked in a Little Falls garment factory where she sewed the jacket Charles Lindbergh wore on his historic 1927 trans-Atlantic flight. "That was something to be proud of," Krueger said.
He served in the Korean War March 1953 to February 1954. He told of a bridge being built and a day later it was blown up by the advancing Chinese troops.
Then he told about a Korean War veterans trip to South Korea he and his late wife, Barbara Hoff Krueger, had taken in 2005. "I was amazed how modern South Korea was," he said, recalling the poor conditions he had seen in the 1950s. "Ten to 11 million people lived in Seoul."
He talked again of receiving the Quilt of Valor. "I was very honored... It's for all those guys that didn't come home." On the 2005 trip to South Korea he saw a Korean man about his age who noticed his ribbons and awards. "This man had tears in his eyes... he came up to me and threw his arms around me. He didn't speak English, I didn't speak Korean, it was evident he had been an ROK (Republic of Korea) soldier."
And a South Korean doctor had asked Krueger's wife if her husband had been in the war and said, "I thank him, my family thanks him and God bless him.”
As for his many years in Buhl, Krueger said he’s been a firearms safety instructor more than 50 years. "A friend asked me to join in 1970. I'm still involved. I like kids. It's a way of giving back. This town has been good to me. I love Buhl!"
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.