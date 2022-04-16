Brian Larry Dahl of Dunnellon, Fla., formerly from Hibbing, Minn., passed away April 11, 2022, at the age of 66.
Brian was born June 9, 1956, in Virginia, Minn., to Vern and Sylvia Dahl. He graduated from Mesabi East High School in 1974. He married Linda (Sallila) Dahl in 1981 and had four children. Brian worked as a shovel operator at Hibbing Taconite and retired after 44 years of service.
He and Linda retired to Dunnellon in 2019.
Golf, playing guitar and painting were a few of Brian’s favorite hobbies. His grandchildren were precious to him. He had a love for the Lord and enjoyed sharing Christ’s work on the cross to all he knew.
He enjoyed the great outdoors, and many cherished memories were made over campfires while fishing and exploring in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area.
He is survived by his father, Vern Dahl; children, Adam (Alana) Dahl, Alison (Jason) Stanaway, Ashley (Peyton) Servaty; grandchildren: Isabelle, Landon, Paisley, Nora and Maryn; sister, Sandra (Brady) Overton; sister, Terri Peterson; brother, Bill (Nicole) Dahl; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sylvia Dahl; beloved wife, Linda Dahl; and beloved son, Aaron Dahl.
He will truly be missed by so many.
A private family service will be held.
