VIRGINIA — BrewFest is back on tap.
And this year there will be nearly 30 vendors offering samples of craft beer, wine and hard cider and seltzers.
The Olcott Park BrewFest, set for Saturday, will take place again around the historic Olcott Fountain, with tasting from 4 to 8 p.m., rain or shine.
The event was launched in 2017 by a small group of beer and music lovers to raise funds for renovation of the fountain, built in 1937, which had fallen into disrepair. Like other large gatherings, it was forced to take a year off because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“We are really excited to be back,” said Carly Gobats, BrewFest organizer.
Now that the fountain is up and running, proceeds will benefit further expansion and maintenance at Olcott Park.
Tickets for the age 21-plus event are $25 in advance, available at Rocket Liquor in Virginia, Silver Creek Liquor in Mountain Iron, or online at www.olcottparkbrewfest.com; and $30 at the gate. Entry for designated drivers (ages 18 and older) is $10.
There will be live music featuring The Dang Ol’ Tri’ole, a bohemian folk group from the Twin Cities.
Four food trucks will be on site: Street Tacos and Eats, Jue’s Wok ’n Roll Kitchen, Barb’s Fried Bread, and Go Figur.
The park will be closed to traffic; parking is available at the Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic, or at Parkview Elementary. Ticket registration is on the north side of the fountain.
“We are happy to be able to help support the park with this event,” said John Dickinson, BrewFest committee member. “We wouldn’t be able to do it without the community.”
Confirmed vendors are: Summit Brewing Co., of St. Paul; Castle Danger Brewery of Two Harbors; Blacklist Brewing Co., of Duluth; Lift Bridge Brewing Co., of Stillwater, Minnesota; Beaver Island Brewing Co., of St. Cloud; New Belgium Brewing Co., of Fort Collins, Colorado; Fulton Beer Co., of Minneapolis; Duluth Cider; Upslope Brewing Co., of Boulder, Colorado; Voyageur Brewing Co., of Grand Marais; DogFish Head, Milton, Delaware; Molson Coors Beverage Co., of Chicago; 1911 Cider, of Lafayette, New York; Rebal Hard Coffee, of Wisconsin; Crook and Marker Spiked Beverages, of New Jersey; Indeed Brewing Co., of Minneapolis; Loon Juice Hard Cider, of Spring Valley, Minnesota; BoomTown Brewery, of Hibbing; Klockow Brewing Co., of Grand Rapids; Lake of the Woods Brewing Co., of Kenora, Ontario, Canada; Wild State Cider of Duluth; Ursa Minor Brewing, of Duluth; Time to Wine, of Gilbert; Rocket Liquor, of Virginia; Silver Creek Liquor, of Mountain Iron; Bell’s Brewery, of Michigan; Sam Adams, of Boston; August Schell Brewing Co., of New Ulm, Minnesota; and Deschutes Brewery of Bend, Oregon.
