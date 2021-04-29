VIRGINIA — A 5-year-old has died after a nearly 70-foot fall into the Rouchleau Mine Pit outside Virginia on Wednesday.
According to the Virginia Police Department, water emergency crews were called to the scene around 4:09 p.m. for two people in the mine pit. Initial reports said a juvenile fell over the side of the pit near 3rd Street North and 1st Avenue North in Virginia.
No updates were issued on the second person reported to have fallen. Identification of the boy is being withheld pending family notification.
Virginia Police Chief Nicole Mattson said the incident is under investigation and appears to be an accident. She said further details will be released upon completion of the investigation.
Members of the St. Louis County Rescue Squad, Virginia police and fire departments responded to the scene.
