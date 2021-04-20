Book sale at the Miner’s Memorial

Friends of the Library volunteers Mary Lou Conaway and Julia Gladhill arrange a table holding some of the thousands of books going on sale at the Miner's Memorial Building in Virginia starting Wednesday. Hours are Wednesday 10:00 to 5:00, Thursday 10:00 to 6:00, Friday 10:00 to 5:00 and Saturday from 10:00 to 3:00.

 Mark Sauer

