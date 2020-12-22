The Bois Forte Band is anticipating the arrival of a second vaccine, developed by Moderna, as its medical providers are planning the second of a three phase vaccination program on the reservation.
At least 90 people on the reservation have already received a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to Chairperson Cathy Chavers. Last week, the band provided shots to health care workers, emergency personnel and several elders with underlying health conditions as determined by medical clinic physicians.
The federal Indian Health Service office in Bemidji, which serves tribes in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, was the first of its kind in the nation to receive the vaccine. Last week, a handful of health care workers in Cass Lake were the first IHS staffers — and among the first people anywhere in Minnesota — to be vaccinated.
About 120 employees were given their first of the two-dose vaccine at the White Earth clinic. The Bemidji IHS office expected to vaccinate nearly 2,000 people that week over the three states it covers.
The Bois Forte received their first shipment of vaccines on Tuesday, Dec. 15. The vaccines had to be stored in a super cold unit.
“We were very happy to see that IHS got the first shipments and we did receive our shots,” Chavers said last week when announcing the arrival of the vaccines to hundreds of band members.
By that Friday, the band initiated its first phase of distribution and offered shots in both Nett Lake and Vermilion to health care workers, emergency personnel [and] some elders with underlying health conditions as determined by medical clinic physicians,” Chavers wrote in an email to the Mesabi Tribune on Tuesday.
The band expects to provide shots in the near future to language fluent elders, IT clinic maintenance personnel and Head Start teachers. The shots will be given to people who choose to take them; no one will be forced to take the vaccine.
Across the country, the IHS expects to vaccinate all of its health care workers by early January.
Nationally, Native nations have the option of coordinating with IHS or with states on vaccine distribution. In Minnesota, six tribes have chosen to get the vaccine from IHS and five have opted to work with the Minnesota Department of Health.
Meantime, the Bois Forte Band has been “doing an excellent job in regards to combatting the virus,” Chavers said during her most recent address.
Last week, she reported that the band was down to zero active cases and no one in quarantine or isolation -- an impressive feat since the reservation stretched across St. Louis and Itasca counties where the number of coronavirus cases has tripled in recent months. Earlier this month, the band reported a total of 42 cases — 17 in Nett Lake and 25 in Vermilion — for the year.
The band has been proactive in its promoting mask-wearing and social distancing among its members who have closely followed federal and state safety measures. “The case numbers are very high in the state and you hear about rising cases,” Chavers said during an address on Dec. 10. “But Bois Forte has been very good and has slowed down the numbers.”
MPR News contributed to this article.
