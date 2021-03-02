Bloch working toward improved mental health resources

Liz Bloch, of Mountain Iron and a Lead For America fellow, is working to improve mental health resources on the Iron Range.
As part of that role Bloch is developing a welcoming team comprised of community members, organizations, local nonprofits, and businesses.
“This team will ensure that new folks, families, and students are greeted when they arrive, have connections and relationships formed right away, and have access to food, fun, family, shelter, and job resources,” said Bloch, who works out of the Hibbing & Chisholm schools.
This initiative is called Homeward Bound.
“As part of the listening tour interviews I’ve done in the community for my fellowship service, I have heard overwhelmingly that people are seeking connection and social networks here on the Range,” explained Bloch. “These feelings have only been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Bloch said that additionally some young people leave the community when they feel unwelcome or like there isn’t a niche for their interests.
“Also, newcomers expressed that it often takes a long time to acclimate or be accepted into the community. Yet, the Iron Range values creating a welcoming and supportive environment for all its members,” she added. “This caring culture is most helpful to increase population retention, improve our interconnectedness, and draw more families to our area.”
The Homeward Bound welcome team commitments can take many forms.
“No matter your schedule or interests, there is a place for your support in this group,” said Bloch. “Working together, we can unify efforts to create lasting, far-reaching impacts.”
Ways, outlined by Bloch, include:
• Formal partnerships with industry and local business can refer new employees for community welcome and orientation.
• Housing authorities and realty agencies can bridge prospective residents to learn more about their new home.
• Daycares, schools, and colleges can recommend new families or students looking for support.
• Local activity groups will facilitate exciting events that engage new and old Iron Range citizens in common interests.
• Community members could host a new family for dinner in their home, show them around a local park, or sponsor a bowling night.
Bloch is looking forward to connecting with those who are already passionate about this goal, as this is an effort that many Iron Rangers have been working on and building momentum for. This includes local chambers, enthusiastic volunteers, and grass-root groups.
For example, the Iron Range Tourism Bureau and the Laurentian Chamber of Commerce host “Ask a Ranger” at 8:30 a.m. the second Tuesday of every month at Kunnari’s Kitchen & Coffeehouse in Virginia. This initiative gives those new in town an opportunity to meet with an Iron Ranger to ask questions and get to know the area.
ReGen is another example of Iron Rangers welcoming people with a focus on promoting the growth of a younger demographic in the area. ReGen’s mission is to attract and retain young adults on the Iron Range by enhancing a vibrant cultural and economic landscape.
“I know there are a lot of groups already working on this in their own way, so we are really aiming at creating solidarity and a united effort on it so that way the effects are exponentially felt by everyone,” said Bloch.
Bloch will host an introductory meeting to discuss current community welcoming initiatives, what Homeward Bound could look like for our area, and what each can bring to the table to support this endeavor.
This initial meeting will be held at 9 a.m. March 3 via Zoom.
If you would like the Zoom link for this or future welcome team meetings, please email Bloch at liz.bloch@isd701.org or follow up with her on Facebook @LizBlochLeadForMN. Feel free to invite anyone that would be excited to join this group.
“As we foster a friendly spirit to newcomers moving to town for the first time, welcome back people who have moved away, engage folks passing through on a temporary stay, or involve existing community members, please join us in our Homeward Bound welcome team,” said Bloch.
