Header: Birth announcement

Josephine Claire Oberhelman

Rory and Brittany Oberhelman, along with big sister, Delaney, are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter and little sister, Josephine Claire Oberhelman on Aug. 28, 2020, at Fairview Range, Hibbing. She weighed 9 lbs. 4 oz. and was 20 in. long at birth.

Grandparents are Cindy and the late Patrick Geiselman of Hibbing, Minn., and John and Heidi Oberhelman of Walla Walla, Wash.

 Submitted photo

Josephine Claire Oberhelman

Rory and Brittany Oberhelman, along with big sister, Delaney, are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter and little sister, Josephine Claire Oberhelman on Aug. 28, 2020, at Fairview Range, Hibbing. She weighed 9 lbs. 4 oz. and was 20 in. long at birth.

Grandparents are Cindy and the late Patrick Geiselman of Hibbing, Minn., and John and Heidi Oberhelman of Walla Walla, Wash.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments