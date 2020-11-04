MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota has won reelection, defeating Republican former U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis.
Smith was in the rare position of having to defend her seat for the second time in two years. She was Gov. Mark Dayton's lieutenant governor when he appointed her to the seat in 2017 after Sen. Al Franken resigned. Smith then won a special election in 2018 to complete Franken's term.
Smith gets less attention than Minnesota's senior senator, Amy Klobuchar. But she has worked to build an image as a workhorse and has touted having over two dozen pieces of legislation signed into law.
Lewis is a one-term former congressman best known from his days as a talk radio host. He tied himself closely to the fate of President Donald Trump.
Joe Biden carried Minnesota on Tuesday, dashing president Donald Trump's hopes of becoming the first Republican to carry the state since Richard Nixon in 1972, as polling generally went smoothly across the state.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith was in a tough fight to keep her seat against challenger Jason Lewis, and three of the state's eight House seats were seen as close. Also on the ballot: the potential for Democrats to capture full control of state government by taking the Senate.
A record number of Minnesotans voted early to avoid potential long lines on Election Day and the threat of the coronavirus. The state told voters it would count absentee ballots that came in up to one week beyond Election Day as long as they were postmarked by Tuesday. But a court ruling last week requiring that those ballots be segregated cast doubt on whether late-arriving votes would count.
At midday Tuesday, the state reported that some 283,000 requested absentee ballots hadn't yet been returned.
A look at races in play in Minnesota:
PRESIDENT
Joe Biden captured Minnesota despite a strong push from President Donald Trump. Trump nearly took Minnesota four years ago and talked repeatedly about doing it this year. That would have made him the first Republican to do so since Richard Nixon in 1972. Trump held several rallies in the state, mostly in rural and northern Minnesota where his following was strongest. Biden got a late start but benefited from a passionate Democratic turnout in the state's liberal metro area. Two dueling visits by both candidates on the same days in the final weeks highlighted Minnesota's battleground status.
The AP declared Joe Biden the winner of Minnesota at 11:55 p.m. EST Tuesday, after an analysis of ballots statewide concluded there were not enough outstanding ones to allow President Trump to catch up.
With 85% of the expected vote counted, Biden led Trump by roughly 4 percentage points — or about 190,000 votes out of about 2.3 million ballots cast. The remaining votes in Republican-leaning areas are not enough for Trump to overtake Biden’s lead.
Minnesota has been solidly Democratic for the past half-century, but has turned into a presidential battleground.
Trump targeted the state after narrowly losing to Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016 by 1.6 percentage points.
Republicans, however, suffered a blow in the 2018 midterm elections. Minnesota Democrats flipped two suburban congressional districts, took back control of the state House by winning suburban Trump-voting areas and came within one seat of winning control of the state Senate.
The last time Minnesota voted for a Republican presidential candidates was Richard Nixon in 1972.
