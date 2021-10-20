Biden administration deals serious blow to Twin Metals

U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber called the Biden Administration’s announcement Wednesday that the government had filed an application for a “mineral withdrawal,” which begins a two year environmental impact study and brings with it the very real prospect of a 20-year ban on mining upstream from the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, a case of “politics over science.”
“This is another partisan political study in an effort to ban mining in northeastern Minnesota,” Stauber said by phone during an interview with the Mesabi Tribune shortly after the announcement came down. “I’m furious. They’ve instituted politics over science. They are not allowing the process to go forward. They’re paving the way to ban mining in northeastern Minnesota.”
The move by the United States Departments of Agriculture (USDA) and the Interior (DOI) deals a serious blow to the future of the proposed Twin Metals copper-nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota.
The notice of application from the DOI Bureau of Land Management filed Wednesday reads in part: “The United States Department of Agriculture, Forest Service (USFS) has filed an application with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) requesting the Secretary of the Interior to withdraw, for a 20-year term, approximately 225,378 acres of National Forest System lands in the Rainy River Watershed on the Superior National Forest in northeastern Minnesota, from disposition under the United States mineral and geothermal leasing laws, subject to valid existing rights. This notice segregates the lands for up to two years from operation of the United States mineral and geothermal leasing laws, subject to valid existing rights; provides an opportunity for the public to submit written comments on the withdrawal application; and notifies the public that one or more public meetings will be held regarding the application.”
Lands affected are located in Cook, Lake, and St. Louis Counties.
Plans call for the proposed $1.7 billion underground Twin Metals mine to be built along the shore of Birch Lake, which is about seven miles from Ely and just outside the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. The mine would be located outside the protected wilderness area but inside the watershed that flows into it. Mining is banned within the wilderness and inside a narrow buffer strip around it, but it is currently allowed in other parts of the Superior National Forest in northeastern Minnesota.
“Our phones are ringing off the hook. (Biden) lied during the campaign to Minnesota miners when he said, ‘we are going to mine these critical minerals domestically,’” Stauber, who represents the Eighth Congressional District, said by phone. “And he gets elected and he changes course. He was not truthful. There’s going to be hundreds, if not thousands of workers affected by this. The Iron Range Building and Construction Trades had a project labor agreement with Twin Metals. Good paying jobs for generations.”
Stauber said northeastern Minnesota has the workforce and technology to do the project and that area unions are eager to do it, but that the Biden Administration is “caving to the far left.”
“Look at the statements my colleagues on the other side of the aisle are making. They are trying to limit the expansion of iron ore mining. We caught them doing that. They can’t expand the rock quarry in our district. And of course critical minerals mining. They want to ban this mining at a time when our nation is desperately in need of supply chains,” Stauber said. “Ban the opportunity to mine on federal land and we have the best environmental standards and the best labor standards and this administration just kicked the teeth in (of) northern Minnesota and our workers.”
When contacted for comment on Wednesday’s announcement, a spokesperson for U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., responded by email, saying, “Senator Klobuchar has long been a champion of iron ore mining and will continue working to ensure existing iron ore mines are not negatively impacted by this decision.”
State Representative Dave Lislegard, DFL-Aurora, also issued a statement, saying that the “people in northern Minnesota value our natural resources, which is why we support following the law, science, and allowing a proven, robust regulatory process to proceed. Instead, today’s actions will placate anti-mining forces at the expense of new economic opportunity for people in our region.”
He continued: “Stymieing a proposal like Twin Metals at this early stage of the game will only serve to satisfy those opposed to any new mining no matter the circumstances. To prevent a project with such significant investment and potential for quality jobs from even being considered represents another devastating setback as our communities work to recover from an incredibly challenging period. Further, the materials to fuel a green energy future will need to come from somewhere, and we believe they should be safely sourced here at home.”
State Rep. Rob Ecklund, DFL-International Falls, released a statement saying, “a fair environmental and regulatory review process for the Twin Metals project should be allowed to proceed without undue delays or interference. The roadmap announced today is duplicative, unnecessary, and arbitrary, preventing us from even considering the project and its potential to boost our regional economy. Transitioning to more carbon-free energy sources to fight climate change will require vast resources of copper, nickel, platinum, and cobalt, which are materials bountifully available in northern Minnesota, the sourcing of which could create hundreds of skilled union jobs. Like any proposal of this magnitude, Twin Metals will be studied and scrutinized, along with a substantial opportunity for public input provided. Living in northern Minnesota, we’d expect nothing less.”
He echoed Stauber’s sentiment that the ultimate outcome should be based in science, not politics.
U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., released a statement early afternoon Wednesday, announcing her support for the decision by the U.S. Departments of Agriculture (USDA) and Interior (DOI) “to complete a two-year study that will determine the safety of copper-nickel mining in the watershed that feeds the world-renowned Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW),” which she pushed for earlier this year.
“I am very pleased that the study of the safety of copper-nickel mining in the BWCAW watershed will be completed because we need it to be thorough, complete and unbiased. This wilderness is irreplaceable, and known not only to generations of Minnesotans as a special place, but also across the world as a unique resource. I am determined to protect it.”
She added, “mining is an important tradition in Northeast Minnesota and an ongoing source of good jobs. At the same time, the BWCAW is fragile and most Minnesotans understand that we can’t afford to be wrong about its protection. This study will help us get the safety of mining in the BWCAW watershed right.”
In a press release, Stauber wrote: “At the beginning of the year, I sent a letter to President Biden opposing Deb Haaland for Interior Secretary, citing concerns over her long standing anti-mining position. Meanwhile, Biden also nominated Tom Vilsack for Agriculture Secretary, who is on the record for his opposition to mining. My concerns were met with silence from the President.
“To be clear, I not only place blame on this Administration, but am disappointed in our United States Senators and Democrat House members from Minnesota who have the President’s ear and either stood silently by, or actively let these union jobs go up in smoke. They are complicit in this incredibly harmful decision. I’m concerned there will be more devastating decisions ahead.”
By phone he added, “...both of our U.S. Senators knew she was an anti-mining individual and they both voted to confirm her as Secretary of Interior.”
State Senators Tom Bakk (I-Cook), David Tomassoni (I-Chisholm), and Justin Eichorn (R-Grand Rapids), put out a joint statement regarding the Biden administration's announcement of a mineral withdrawal.
“Today’s announcement is a slap in the face to the people of Northern Minnesota. Our state, our country, and the world needs mining. This short-sighted action will force us to become more reliant on cheap labor and environmentally damaging foreign mines. I side with the workers who would be employed at an operational mine over the voices from the political extreme. The administration should not put politics over science.”
Adding, “This is about letting an established process go forward and working to obtain a national source of precious metals that the U.S. can rely on for its new-age, carbon-free economy. Shutting down the process completely is shortsighted and costly to the American worker. It forces the U.S. to rely on foreign sources of metal mined by cheap labor, performed often times by 12 year-old children."
According to information in a story by MPR News published last week, in 2016, former President Barack Obama’s administration refused to renew two leases that Twin Metals needs to operate the mine and also proposed a 20-year ban on other new mining projects in the watershed of the Boundary Waters, an area spanning about 365 square miles.
But those decisions were reversed by the Trump administration, and two years ago, Twin Metals submitted its proposed mine operations plan to state and federal regulators, kicking off a multi-year environmental review and permitting process.
Environmental groups opposing Twin Metals have filed lawsuits attempting to overturn the company's mineral leases. In court filings, the Biden administration has asked for several stays, or extensions, so that the government can figure out what its position is on the issue.
The latest 60-day court extension ends next week, which is why people who have been following this closely believe the Biden administration may soon provide clarity on where it stands.
The latest 60-day court extension for the lawsuit challenging the renewal of Twin Metals’ leases ended Wednesday.
The federal government also faces a Nov. 8 deadline to file its brief in another case involving the initial reinstatement of Twin Metals’ leases, which was also challenged by environmental groups.
Twin Metals, which is owned by the Chilean mining company Antofagasta, submitted its formal mine plan to federal and state regulators in 2019, the company said its design would prevent any acid drainage and protect the wilderness from pollution.
Opponents say the watershed of the Boundary Waters — an iconic wilderness with extremely high water quality — is the wrong place to build what would be a new kind of mining for Minnesota, one that has left behind a legacy of toxic pollution in the western U.S. They also say the mine would devastate the region’s tourism and recreation-based economy.
But supporters of the proposal argue it would create hundreds of good-paying jobs, take advantage of rich mineral resources that would benefit local communities and the state’s economy and help provide metals needed to power a green economy, according to information in a recent MPR story.
