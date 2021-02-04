Best of Houzz 2021

Vince Nelson, owner/draftsman and Carrie Toldo,interior designer of Active Standard Drafting & Design along with Active Standard Interior Design have won the “Best of Houzz” awards for Best of Houzz Service 2021. They were chosen by the millions of homeowners that comprise the Houzz community from among more than 2.5 million active home building, remodeling and design industry professionals.

