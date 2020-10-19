EVELETH — A Monday morning shooting has led to a manhunt on the Iron Range.
Authorities are looking for the whereabouts of Jamar Maurice Smith, 29, in connection with the shooting.
He is believed to be driving a new gray Jeep Sports Utility Vehicle with Pennsylvania license plates. Smith is from the Duluth/Superior area.
“Smith is considered to be armed and dangerous,” according to a Monday afternoon press release from Eveleth Police Chief Tim Koivunen. “If you know the whereabouts of Smith or the vehicle you are asked to call 9-1-1 or the Eveleth Police Department at 218-744-7560.”
According to the Eveleth Police Department, at 10:20 a.m Monday, St. Louis County dispatch received a call of a shooting in the parking lot of the Eveleth Subway, located at 551 Hat Trick Avenue.
“It was reported a black male shot into a white Pontiac parked outside the restaurant,” the police department reported. “The male suspect had been observed approaching the vehicle on foot from the area of a business to the south of the Subway.”
The suspect was described as “a black male, mid to late 20s, shoulder length dreadlocks, possibly wearing grey sweatpants and a dark blue sweatshirt with an unknown logo on the front.”
The white Pontiac left the scene but was stopped by law enforcement on the northbound Highway 53 near the Highway 135 Bridge. In the vehicle was a female driver and male passenger, who was bleeding from the head.
The male passenger was transported to the emergency room at Essentia Hospital Virginia, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the head. In a follow-up email Monday afternoon, Koivunen said the injury was “non-life threatening.”
“The female driver sustained minor injuries after reportedly being assaulted by the male suspect,” according to the release.
The suspect, Smith, was allegedly known to the victims.
The incident is under investigation.
Responding agencies included: Eveleth Police Department, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department, Gilbert Police Department, Virginia Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol.
