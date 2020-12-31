Sixteen-year-old Joseph James Peterson, 16, of the Fond du Lac Reservation in Cloquet has been identified as the victim in Monday’s homicide on the reservation, a Thursday news release said.
The victim’s identification came shortly after an arrest warrant was signed charging Joseph James Fohrenkam with manslaughter in the second degree, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation into Peterson’s death “uncovered evidence that Fohrenkam is responsible for this death.’’
Fohrenkam, who may still be in possession of a 9mm handgun, remains at large as of Thursday morning and is believed to be accompanied by his mother, Littlefawn Fohrenkam.
Authorities were initially on the lookout for three individuals in connection with the murder, which was reported around 1:19 a.m. Monday. Those three were Joseph Fohrenkam, 18, Trae Dillon Shabaiash, 25, and Littlefawn Fohrenkam, 38.
Law enforcement has already located Shabaiash and he is cooperating with the investigation.
A caller dialed 911 at about 1:19 a.m. Monday to report “someone was shot” on Giiniw Road on the reservation within county limits, according to the county’s news release. County deputies and Fond du Lac police officers responded to the scene where they found the dead teenager outside of his home. The Sheriff's Office Emergency Response Team also responded to the scene.
“Initial investigation found the deceased was shot with a firearm,” the news release read.
Law enforcement interviewed two adult females at the scene and identified other individuals who left the home before their arrival.
The incident is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office and the Fond du Lac Police Department. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.
Anyone with information of the incident or knows the whereabouts of Joseph Fohrenkam and Fohrenkam are being asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 911 or 218-625-3581.
