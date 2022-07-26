Auditions being held for Mesabi Musical Theatre production

VIRGINIA — Auditions will be held for Mesabi Musical Theatre’s fall dinner theatre production of “Forever Plaid” on Monday, August 15, and Tuesday, August 16, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1111 8th St. S., in Virginia.
Publisher Musical Theater International in a news release said, “Once upon a time, there were four guys (Sparky, Smudge, Jinx, and Frankie) who discovered that they shared a love for music and then got together to become their idols—The Four Freshman, The Hi-Lo’s and The Crew Cuts. Rehearsing in the basement of Smudge’s family’s plumbing supply company, they became ‘Forever Plaid.’ On the way to their first big gig, the ‘Plaids’ are broadsided by a school bus and killed instantly. It is now when their careers and lives end that the story of ‘Forever Plaid’ begins.
“Singing in close harmony, squabbling boyishly over the smallest intonations and executing their charmingly outlandish choreography with overzealous precision, the ‘Plaids’ are a guaranteed smash, with a program of beloved songs and delightful patter that keeps audiences rolling in the aisles when they’re not humming along to some of the great nostalgic pop hits of the 1950s.”
The show’s songs include “Three Coins in the Fountain,” “Moments to Remember,” “Sixteen Tons,” “Heart and Soul,” and “Love is a Many Splendored Thing.”
“This music is of another era, yet Sparky, Smudge, Jinx, and Frankie are endearing to audience members of all ages,” said director Tucker Nelson. “The four young men never amounted to much in life, so during their first—and last—concert, their enthusiasm for performing shines through. The audience will find humor in ‘Forever Plaid’s dialogue and choreography while being charmed by the quartet’s earnestness and zeal.”
Roles are available for four men ages 16–30. Singing and acting auditions begin at 6 p.m. both nights. Those wanting to audition can attend on whichever night they prefer and should expect to be at the audition for about an hour and a half. A list of scheduling conflicts is requested for dates between August 18 – November 13. Email mesabimusical@gmail.com with any questions.
The cast will be announced Wednesday, August 17 on MMT’s website and social media accounts. The first read-through will be held Thursday, August 18 at 6 p.m. Rehearsals will be held weekday evenings in Virginia.
