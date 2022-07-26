Auditions being held for Mesabi Musical Theatre production

VIRGINIA — Auditions will be held for Mesabi Musical Theatre’s fall dinner theatre production of “Forever Plaid” on Monday, August 15, and Tuesday, August 16, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1111 8th St. S., in Virginia.

Publisher Musical Theater International in a news release said, “Once upon a time, there were four guys (Sparky, Smudge, Jinx, and Frankie) who discovered that they shared a love for music and then got together to become their idols—The Four Freshman, The Hi-Lo’s and The Crew Cuts. Rehearsing in the basement of Smudge’s family’s plumbing supply company, they became ‘Forever Plaid.’ On the way to their first big gig, the ‘Plaids’ are broadsided by a school bus and killed instantly. It is now when their careers and lives end that the story of ‘Forever Plaid’ begins.

