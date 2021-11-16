COOK — In December in the Wolfe Den at Northwoods Friends of the Arts Gallery in Cook, MN there will be a special garage sale in the back classroom throughout the month. In addition to beautiful, thought provoking artwork on exhibit, there will be, on sale, donated art, antiques and “curiosities” to enjoy and purchase.

If folks have some nice (Non-clothing) items to donate to this NWFA fundraiser sale please bring lightly used objects of art, antiques or nice curiosities to NWFA Gallery, 210 S. River St., on Nov 29 or 30 or Dec. 1 or 2 from 10 am to 2 pm. Donations that do not sell may be reclaimed after the sale if the item is listed and labeled with name and Telephone number.

Please enjoy a visit to the gallery as well when you donate items. During November the special exhibit is in honor of Cook native, watercolorist Lois Larson, a Retrospective: Paint, Water and Paper. The Gallery is open in Winter from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. not including Thanksgiving, Christmas Day or New Years Day.

And don’t forget to shop for “new to you” items at the Gallery and sale from December 3 thru the 31st.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments