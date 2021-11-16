COOK — In December in the Wolfe Den at Northwoods Friends of the Arts Gallery in Cook, MN there will be a special garage sale in the back classroom throughout the month. In addition to beautiful, thought provoking artwork on exhibit, there will be, on sale, donated art, antiques and “curiosities” to enjoy and purchase.
If folks have some nice (Non-clothing) items to donate to this NWFA fundraiser sale please bring lightly used objects of art, antiques or nice curiosities to NWFA Gallery, 210 S. River St., on Nov 29 or 30 or Dec. 1 or 2 from 10 am to 2 pm. Donations that do not sell may be reclaimed after the sale if the item is listed and labeled with name and Telephone number.
Please enjoy a visit to the gallery as well when you donate items. During November the special exhibit is in honor of Cook native, watercolorist Lois Larson, a Retrospective: Paint, Water and Paper. The Gallery is open in Winter from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. not including Thanksgiving, Christmas Day or New Years Day.
And don’t forget to shop for “new to you” items at the Gallery and sale from December 3 thru the 31st.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.