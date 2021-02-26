Area Knowledge Bowl teams competed in their second virtual meet of the season on Tuesday, Feb. 23. Meets contain one written round and four oral rounds consisting of 35 questions each. Participants are asked a variety of challenging questions related to the arts, languages, math, science, the social sciences, and many other categories. During each oral round teams must “buzz in” via their electronic devices and then have only 15 seconds to respond with a correct answer. Each round is divided into separate “rooms” with 3 teams per room and each room is ranked based on the scores of the previous rounds. Therefore, teams compete against others who are similarly ranked and those in the top three rooms are given a strength of schedule bonus as they face the toughest competition.
Each team is led by a spokesperson who has the responsibility of determining the correct answer from their teammates. This can be very challenging as there are often conflicting answers amongst team members. Spokespersons for Rock Ridge this season have included Harrison Logan, Cade Peterson, John Schulzetenberg, Mary Skorich, Michael White and Jillian Zeidler,
Knowledge Bowl is sponsored by the Northeast Service Cooperative located in Mountain Iron and is directed by Kijo Pulford. For years Kijo has been extremely dedicated to the Knowledge Bowl and has worked countless hours this season to ensure students have the opportunity to safely compete during the pandemic.
Scores from local area teams for the second meet include: Chisholm = 85, Northeast Range 1 = 55.5, Northwoods 2 = 51, Northwoods 1 = 47, Rock Ridge 2 = 47, Rock Ridge 1 = 40, Rock Ridge 3 = 40, and Nashwauk-Keewatin = 38.5.
The final regular season meet will take place in March followed by a section tournament and finally a state tournament held in April.
