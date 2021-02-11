Another 1st for Rock Ridge Schools: “Selkie” Wins Top Honors at the Subsection One-Act Play Contest

EVELETH — The Wolverine thespians were awarded a 1st-place championship at both the Subsection 7A-1 one-act play contest, as well as the Section 7A tournament, which means the cast and crew will be advancing to the MSHSL State One Act Play “virtual” Festival this coming Saturday. This will mark the 2nd straight year Rock Ridge has sent a one act play to State: last year’s show was the Greek tragedy, “Medea.”
According to Dramatic Publishing, the play “Selkie” takes place in the wild rocky islands north of Scotland where it is told 'round the peat fires that the selkies transform into beautiful lasses on Midsummer's Eve and dance on the beach, celebrating the dual nature of the seal people—land and sea. “Selkie” chronicles the story of 16-year-old Elin Jean as she discovers a hidden pelt that unlocks a mystery foretold and is set on a path to find "the knowin'" she desperately seeks.
Cast and crew members include Dani Logan as Elin Jean; Brennan Muhich as Pa; Ellie Norvitch as Margaret, Elin Jean’s half-selkie mother; Jake Bradach as Duncan, Elin Jean’s father; Dylan Celley as Tam, Elin Jean’s first love; Daisy Borden and Sophia Peterson as selkie sisters of Margaret. Sophie Statsman is the production stage manager and accent coach, and Natalie Petron is the assistant stage manager. The show is directed by Jack Gritzmacher, and Jeremy Liimatta serves as the tech director.
Break a leg at State, Wolverines!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.