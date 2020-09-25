HIBBING — The Angel Fund Board of Directors is seeking new members!

We want someone who will commit to:

Attending two meetings a month; planning and participating in two to three fundraising events annually; participating in electronic voting; serving a minimum two-year term; and has a passion, drive and energy to fundraise for persons battling cancer

Please indicate your interest in being part of this working board by sending us a message via Facebook or emailing us at info@angelfundrange.org, and we will send you the application.

Deadline for applications is Friday, Oct. 23. Up to seven seats available.

Angel Fund is a nonprofit, volunteer organization committed to providing financial assistance to Northeastern Minnesota residents facing cancer for expenses not covered by medical insurance.

Learn more on our website at www.angelfundrange.org.

