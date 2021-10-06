Casey Aro has made people feel good for decades.
Aro has played his banjo, told stories and sour jokes at nursing homes, for youth groups, tour buses, at the St. Louis County Fair, and a variety of other venues across northern Minnesota.
Aro has for years led gospel sings.
And Aro and his wife Lynette have over the years welcomed 66 foster children into their home in Zim.
The many friends Aro has made over the years are now pulling together to help Aro feel good.
A spaghetti feed and silent auction to benefit Aro is 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23, at McDavitt Town Hall in Zim.
Aro on Aug. 18 suffered a stroke. After being hospitalized, he suffered several seizures Aro has since been hospitalized in Duluth.
“It was such a shock,” Lynette Aro said. “We play at benefits – we don't have them for us.”
Aro was doing his usual, making a volunteer appearance at a long-term care facility in Eveleth when signs of stroke began to appear in his fingers. He was treated at a local hospital before being transferred to Duluth.
Aro spent more than three weeks in intensive care. He's now undergoing hours of occupational, physical, speech and mental therapy each day at a Duluth medical facility.
Expectations are that Aro will remain in Duluth for another 60 days.
However, the hundreds of friends he's made over the years from across the region, are stepping up to support him.
“We're getting huge responses,” Gerri Erickson of Mountain Iron, who's helping organize the benefit said. “We've had people from Montana, Arizona, pretty much across the Iron Range, Silver Bay, and Two Harbors.”
“The Aro's are very humble people,” said Erickson, who at 12 years old was one of the Aro's foster children. “Casey is just a fun-loving kid. He's always out to entertain people and make people laugh. He and Lynnie have opened their home to many children and never asked for anything in return. It's kind of what God sent them to do.”
Diane Olds, a longtime family friend, is also helping organize the benefit.
“There wasn't anything he didn't perform for when they called him,” Olds said. “He has played at so many nursing homes for stroke patients. A lot of the families of those stroke patients are now calling saying they want to send something.”
The spaghetti feed is $10 per plate. Age five and under is free. Takeout is available at a McDavitt Town Hall side door. 50/50 drawings will also be held.
Donations of items for the silent auction and cash donations in advance of the benefit, are also being accepted.
Auction items can be donated by contacting Olds at (218) 290-1913 or Erickson at (218) 290-5626.
Items can also be dropped off at Crossroads Convenience Store in Iron from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 8.
Cash donations can be made at Security State Bank or by contacting Olds or Erickson.
“It stuns me how many friends are coming out of the woodwork,” Lynette Aro said.
---
This story, written by Lee Bloomquist, first appeared in Real Ranger.
