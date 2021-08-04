CHISHOLM — Wednesday’s 3 p.m. flag raising atop a hill at the north St. Louis County fairgrounds marked the official start of this year’s big “Range reunion.”
That’s how Brian Toivola, longtime president of the St. Louis County Agricultural Fair Association, describes the county fair — further known as “the five best days of summer.”
Toivola stood on the hill, remarking on the bird’s-eye view of the midway, food vendors, the Children’s Barn, exhibit tents and the new, larger stage.
He is glad to see the return of the St. Louis County Fair, now in its 136th exhibition, after last year’s cancellation due to COVID-19 pandemic gathering restrictions.
“Two years (without the fair) would have been hard to swallow,” said Toivola, who has been on the fair board for 32 years, 29 of those as its president.
A crowd of people were already lined up at the main gate at the Chisholm fairgrounds as the fair’s first day kicked off to a warm and hazy, yet breezy start.
Toivola said he expects a good turnout for this year’s celebration, which runs through Sunday. Like many businesses right now, however, it was difficult to find as many workers needed for tasks such as set up.
Gates open each day at 11 a.m., with free treats to the first 100 kids ages 12 and younger through the main gates.
Today is Senior Day. There will be a variety of live music throughout the afternoon and evening.
Attendees of tonight’s “Dirt Kickin’ Wicked Good Bull Riding” event will find expanded bleacher seating, as well as more standing room, Toivola noted.
Kid’s Day is Friday, complete with a number of activities geared toward children, followed by Family Day on Saturday. Sunday’s “Grand Finale” will include a classic car show and the “Little Mr. And Miss St.Louis County Fair Show.”
Toivola said there will be a big showing of pigs this year — 17 pens compared to typically two or three — thanks to a farmer with many pigs to exhibit.
Of course, there will also be sheep and cattle, goats and rabbits, poultry and many other critters to entertain fairgoers.
It’s remarkable, he said, “that we get as many animals as we do for the amount of farms” in the area.
Toivola, who was a longtime veterinarian and exhibitor of cattle, was raised on a 80-acred beef farm north of Chisholm. He was in 4-H during his growing up years.
Seeing 4-H students still involved in exhibiting animals and agricultural projects makes him proud — and a bit nostalgic.
County fairs are “a piece of Americana,” Toivola said. “Most people remember them as kids.”
And the fact the St. Louis County Fair is still going after 136 years proves the tradition continues, he said.
