AEOA to participate in Give to the Max Day today

VIRGINIA — Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency (AEOA) is participating in the 13th annual Give to the Max Day giving event taking place this year on Thursday, Nov. 18.
Give to the Max is a statewide giving event that raises millions each year for more than 6,000 causes across Minnesota and beyond. Considered Minnesota’s holiday for generosity, donors have given more than $225 million since the inaugural Give to the Max Day in 2009.
AEOA's mission is to strengthen communities by providing opportunities for people experiencing social and economic challenges. This mission is based on the belief that all people should be treated with respect and given the same opportunities to achieve self-sufficiency.
Scott Zahorik, Executive Director of AEOA said “I continue to be amazed at how a seemingly small donation can have a huge impact on the lives of those in need so please let me say thank you in advance for your contribution.”
“Last year, we saw more donors and organizations participating in Give to the Max than ever before, crossing the $30 million mark for the very first time,” said Jake Blumberg, executive director of GiveMN, the nonprofit that hosts Give to the Max. “Nonprofits and schools across Minnesota are still meeting record levels of need around the COVID-19 pandemic, disasters like this summer’s wildfires, continuing to advance social justice, and much more. We’re encouraging everyone to keep their foot on the generosity pedal this year and help organizations continue to be resilient for the work ahead of them.”
To participate in Give to the Max, donors should visit GiveMN.org and search for the causes they care about most by name, keyword, ZIP code, and more. Each donation made through GiveMN.org qualifies AEOA for additional grants from the Give to the Max prize pool, thanks to the continued generosity of the Bush Foundation. GiveMN will award:
• $500 Golden Ticket prizes every 15 minutes on Nov. 18
• $1,000 Hourly Golden Ticket prizes every hour on Nov. 18
• $6,000 Power Hour prizes, shared among the top three organizations based on amount raised between 10:00–10:59 a.m. and 10:00–10:59 p.m.
• The Give to the Max grand prize, a $10,000 Super-sized Golden Ticket from all donations made through GiveMN.org Nov. 1-18
To be a part of Give to the Max, visit GiveMN.org to make a gift to your favorite cause and use #GTMD21 to join in the social media conversation.
About AEOA
The Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency (AEOA) was incorporated in April 1965, as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and established as a Community Action Program (CAP) for the Northeast Minnesota counties of St. Louis, Lake, and Cook in response to the 1964 Economic Opportunity Act. AEOA also offers services in seven neighboring counties of Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Koochiching, and Pine, making it one of the largest private, non-profit Community Action Agencies in Minnesota. AEOA recently added transit services to Chisago and Isanti Counties.
About GiveMN
GiveMN is an independent nonprofit organization working to ignite generosity and grow giving through GiveMN.org, Minnesota’s giving marketplace, and RaiseMN, a fundraising coaching and training program.
Since 2009, nearly 700,000 donors have made gifts with ease and enthusiasm through GiveMN.org to make a difference for causes in their communities. Through this online marketplace for generosity, and giving events like the annual Give to the Max, GiveMN has helped to generate nearly $300 million for more than 13,000 nonprofits.
RaiseMN serves Minnesota nonprofits through individualized coaching and programs to transform nonprofit fundraising. Focusing on small- to medium-sized organizations, RaiseMN builds more healthy and sustainable fundraising practices so nonprofits can continue to pursue and expand their mission in their communities.
Launched in 2009 by Minnesota Community Foundation, GiveMN is supported by many generous foundation and corporate partners, contributions from individual donors, and revenue from its programs.
