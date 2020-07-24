July 27-31
Monday: Bacon cheeseburger pasta hotdish, cookie
Tuesday: Ham dinner or alternate, lemon tart
Wednesday: Parmesan crusted chicken, fresh fruit
Thursday: Special of the day, call your nearest kitchen for details
Friday: Baked apple pancake, fresh fruit
Alternative entrees are available on days indicated. Please call in your request 24 hours in advance.
Frozen meals are available for weekends.
Registered customers are offered the meal service for a $4 contribution. Customers under age 60 are charged $7.50.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.