July 27-31

Monday: Bacon cheeseburger pasta hotdish, cookie

Tuesday: Ham dinner or alternate, lemon tart

Wednesday: Parmesan crusted chicken, fresh fruit

Thursday: Special of the day, call your nearest kitchen for details

Friday: Baked apple pancake, fresh fruit

Alternative entrees are available on days indicated. Please call in your request 24 hours in advance.

Frozen meals are available for weekends.

Registered customers are offered the meal service for a $4 contribution. Customers under age 60 are charged $7.50.

