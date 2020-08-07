Aug. 10-14

Monday: Penne with Italian sausage, fresh fruit

Tuesday: Chicken strips, lemon tart

Wednesday: Ham dinner or alternate, fresh fruit

Thursday: Pork loin chop, strawberry shortcake

Friday: Meatballs/gravy, fruit

Alternative entrees are available on days indicated. Please call in your request 24 hours in advance.

Frozen meals are available for weekends.

Registered customers are offered the meal service for a $4 contribution. Customers under age 60 are charged $7.50.

