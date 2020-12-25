AEOA Hibbing LEE Center menu

Dec. 28-Jan. 1

Monday: Spaghetti, fruit

Tuesday: Boiled dinner, fresh roll, fruit cobbler

Wednesday: Special of the day — call the site nearest you

Thursday: Sweet and sour chicken, fresh fruit

Friday: New Year’s Day. Sites closed. Frozen meals available

Alternative entrees are available on days indicated. Please call in your request 24 hours in advance.

Frozen meals are available for weekends.

Menus are subject to change without notice. If you have questions, call the Virginia office at 800-662-5711, ext. 6899 or 218-735-6899.

•••

Other AEOA Senior Dining locations include Virginia Grandma’s and Eveleth IGA.

For more information call 218-735-6899.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments