July 20-24

Monday: Salisbury steak, fresh fruit

Tuesday: Special of the day, call your nearest kitchen for details

Wednesday: Lasagna, fruit

Thursday: Roast beef, fresh apple cake

Friday: Fish taco or alternate, fresh fruit

Alternative entrees are available on days indicated. Please call in your request 24 hours in advance.

Frozen meals are available for weekends.

Registered customers are offered the meal service for a $4 contribution. Customers under age 60 are charged $7.50.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments