AEOA Hibbing LEE Center menu

Jan. 10-14

Monday: Chicken hashbrown casserole, mixed vegetables, juice, fresh fruit

Tuesday: Glazed ham balls or alternate, mashed potatoes, steamed cabbage, pudding w/topping

Wednesday: Special of the day, fruit and or vegetable, dessert, bread serving

Thursday: Welcome 2022 party! Roast pork dinner, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, green and wax beans, frosted cake

Friday: Chicken salad on a bun, ham and bean soup, molasses cookie

---

Alternative entrees are available on days indicated. Please call in your request 24 hours in advance.

Frozen meals are available for weekends.

Registered customers are offered the meal service for a $4 contribution. Customers under age 60 are charged $8.00.

Menus are subject to change without notice. If you have questions, call the Virginia office at 800-662-5711, ext. 6899 or 218-735-6899.

---

Other AEOA Senior Dining locations include Virginia Grandma's and Eveleth IGA.

For more information call 218-735-6899.

---

To volunteer as a driver for the Meals on Wheels Program, call Site Manager Mary Frances Krak at 218-262-4784.

