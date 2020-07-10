July 13-17

Monday: Chicken parmesan w/spaghetti, fresh fruit

Tuesday: Chef salad, yogurt

Wednesday: Liver/onions or alternate, strawberry pie

Thursday: Roast turkey dinner, fresh fruit

Friday: Stuffed peppers, iced banana cake

Alternative entrees are available on days indicated. Please call in your request 24 hours in advance.

Frozen meals are available for weekends.

Registered customers are offered the meal service for a $4 contribution. Customers under age 60 are charged $7.50.

Menus are subject to change without notice. If you have questions, call the Virginia office at 800-662-5711, ext. 6899 or 218-735-6899.

