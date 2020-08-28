AEOA Hibbing

Aug. 31-Sept. 4

Monday: Special of the day, call your nearest kitchen for details

Tuesday: Spaghetti w/meat sauce, fresh fruit

Wednesday: Fall colors party. Roast pork loin, pumpkin bar w/cream cheese frosting

Thursday: Baked fish, fruit

Friday: Grilled cheese sandwich, stuffed pepper soup, fresh fruit

Alternative entrees are available on days indicated. Please call in your request 24 hours in advance.

Frozen meals are available for weekends.

Registered customers are offered the meal service for a $4 contribution. Customers under age 60 are charged $7.50.

Menus are subject to change without notice. If you have questions, call the Virginia office at 800-662-5711, ext. 6899 or 218-735-6899.

•••

Other AEOA Senior Dining locations include Virginia Grandma’s and Eveleth IGA.

For more information call 218-735-6899.

