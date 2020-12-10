Dec. 14-18

Monday: California chicken casserole, fruit

Tuesday: Eggs and sausage or alternate, frosted cinnamon roll

Wednesday: Stew, fresh roll, fresh fruit

Thursday: Holiday dinner. Roast beef dinner, chocolate candy cane cake w/ice cream

Friday: Egg salad sandwich, vegetable soup, fresh fruit

Alternative entrees are available on days indicated. Please call in your request 24 hours in advance.

Frozen meals are available for weekends.

Registered customers are offered the meal service for a $4 contribution. Customers under age 60 are charged $7.50.

Menus are subject to change without notice. If you have questions, call the Virginia office at 800-662-5711, ext. 6899 or 218-735-6899.

Other AEOA Senior Dining locations include Virginia Grandma's and Eveleth IGA.

For more information call 218-735-6899.

