WUORI TOWNSHIP — A Babbitt woman suffered non-life threatening injuries Friday morning when the car she was riding in veered onto the shoulder and struck the guardrail on Highway 169 in Wuori Township, a Minnesota State Patrol report said.
The 2005 Buick Lesabre driven by David Arthur Johnson of Babbitt was southbound at the time. David Johnson, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured in the 8:30 a.m. accident.
Passenger Pauline Mae Johnson, 77, was taken to Essentia Health Virginia. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
•••
MCKINLEY — Two women suffered non-life threatening injuries around 2:30 p.m. Friday after two vehicles collided on Highway 135 at Heritage Trail, according to the State Patrol. The vehicles came together and had a front to side impact.
Janis Anne Allen, 60, of Gilbert, driver of a 2015 Lexus RX was taken to Essentia for her injuries. Her passenger Adrienne Grace Hanson of Maplewood, Minn., was also taken to Essentia for her injuries. Both women were wearing seatbelts.
Jeffrey Alan Potocnik, 54, of Biwabik, the driver of a 2017 Chrysler 300, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.
