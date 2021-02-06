The Hibbing Branch of the American Association of University announced its January Future Collegians. AAUW is a powerful advocate and visible leader in equity and education through research, philanthropy, and measurable change in critical areas impacting girls and women.
Future Collegian Madison Owens is currently a senior at Nashwauk-Keewatin High School. She continues to work hard to maintain her top of the class rating. Since her Junior year, she has been taking classes through both Itasca and HIbbing Community College.
Activities include basketball, volleyball, track, National Honor Society and Athletic Council.
Volunteer work includes serving at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church since fifth grade, helping out with blood drives, visiting with nursing home residents, and bell ringing for The Salvation Army
Future plans are to attend Lake Superior College and become a dental hygienist.
•••
Future Collegian Caroline Rue is the daughter of John and Wendy Rue. She has older siblings, Jonathan and Lillian.
Throughout high school, Caroline has been involved in tennis, choir, Northern Lights, Teens Against Drugs and Alcohol, Spirit Council, Environmental Club, Knowledge Bowl, and Leadership Council.
She is a fall cheerleader and captain of the boys hockey cheerleading squad. She has been a student council member since 7th grade and is currently vice-president. She is a confirmed member of First Lutheran Church and was elected to the National Honor Society.
Caroline has volunteered for Senior Services, Groceries-To-Go for the last two years, grocery shopping weekly for senior citizens in the community, and as a bell ringer for The Salvation Army. She also sings at different school and community events.
In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends and writing music.
Caroline has been admitted into the College of Science and Engineering at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities where she plans to pursue a degree in chemistry.
