Coronavirus vaccination rates on the Iron Range rank among the highest in Minnesota, especially for educators, to the point that teachers are driving hours north for the coveted fight against COVID-19.
Claire Luger, a middle school special education teacher in White Bear Lake was among those who made the trek northbound because of issues accessing doses near the metro. On Feb. 16, she drove five hours from her home city just outside the Twin Cities to Hibbing to get her first vaccine dose.
“That was more of a priority, to bite the bullet and drive five hours before stepping in the building,” she said in a phone interview Saturday.
At least one other teacher she knows personally has traveled to Greater Minnesota for their shots. She pointed to a private Facebook group of educators across the state, Minnesota for a Safe Return to Campus, with anecdotes from some of the 8,400 members who have done the same.
Luger is now planning to travel to Little Falls, in Morrison County north of St. Cloud, for her second dose, as her district moves toward fully returning students — about 1,200 in her building alone — to the classroom by the end of March.
Her travels are starkly juxtaposed with the experience of her colleagues at Iron Range school districts and mirror statewide trends that see not just Greater Minnesota counties, but rural areas within counties, inoculating their residents at a much faster rate.
Almost all the major school districts on the Range — Hibbing, Rock Ridge (Eveleth and Virginia), Mountain Iron-Buhl, St. Louis County Schools, Mesabi East, Ely and Chisholm — recently reported 100% of the teachers who wanted the vaccine are expected to receive it by the end of this week.
Ely Superintendent Erik Erie reported that 86% of teachers would get the vaccine, the lowest figure among the schools. He said more teachers in the district were scheduled for a dose this past the weekend.
None of the districts responded when asked what percentage of teachers are refusing vaccinations.
St. Louis County spokesperson Dana Kazel said the county government does not have the total number of teachers opting in or out of taking vaccinations due to the lack of coordination between regional clinics and state health departments. But, she added, “we are hearing that there has been a significant increase in the number of E-12 staff who have been scheduled for at least their first dose.”
Kelly Chandler, public health division director in neighboring Itasca County, said on Thursday that all school staff have been offered or will be offered the vaccine “in the next week or two” and that they’re “also working with any staff who have changed their mind after initially opting out.”
•••
An improved vaccination rate among educators would prove a shot of good news for Minnesota’s rocky and often-confusing rollout of what health officials hope is the final stage of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ambitious plans laid out by Walz last week, when he said he expects the vaccine available to the general public by this summer, would seem to bode well for educators, students and parents itching to return to a normal school year in 2021-22.
"There’s every reason for us to be super-optimistic,” Walz said in a Feb. 25 press conference. “Now we’re talking weeks, not months or years, until this thing is over.”
Still, the state’s vaccination rate is rather flat overall. Signs of a rebound showed up in MDH data released Saturday, with more than 50,000 new vaccinations administered, marking the state’s highest single-day count.
Minnesota is 19th in the nation for vaccinations per 100,000 residents, according to the Centers for Disease Control, and so far only health care workers, educators, child care workers and people 65 or older are eligible to receive it statewide. Limited supply and high demand has frustrated states as governors and health officials face increasing pressure to reopen schools and the economy nearly one year into nationwide shutdowns.
In Minnesota, more than 45 percent of residents 65 and older have received at least one shot. Walz said last week that he wants to reach 70 percent of that age group by the end of March though people are struggling to make appointments, especially in rural areas where older residents may not have computer access to sign up.
More good news for vaccine seekers also arrived last week when more than 45,000 weather-delayed shots arrived in Minnesota and officials expected another 100,000 doses from federal authorities. Both deliveries arrived in St. Louis County on Friday, Kazel said, and county health officials were rushing to reschedule appointments and create new ones, with the goal of administering 90% of the new vaccinations within 72 hours.
•••
In the classrooms, Minnesota schools are closing in on an inauspicious milestone. They were forced into distance learning models on March 18, 2020, when COVID-19 cases were only in double figures across the state. They never returned to the classrooms last year and schools opened the 2020-21 year with a mix of in-person, hybrid and distance learning models. As the state entered its darkest months of the pandemic this past fall, public districts again shut their doors and turned on Zoom classes to stem the tide.
By the start of next week, all schools will return in person to some degree as health officials report a stable trend line in new coronavirus infections, though still caution that another surge isn’t out of the question, as a slight increase was noticed in recent days. On Saturday, MDH reported 826 new COVID-19 cases (29 in St. Louis County) and 13 deaths from the virus.
•••
Down in the suburbs of Minneapolis-St. Paul, Luger said a recent push to vaccinate educators moved forward in a big way over the weekend, calling it a “turning point,” with a significant number of teachers signed up for their first shot in the metro districts.
If recent trend lines hold for new COVID-19 vaccinations and infections, and the governor’s plans to have the general public inoculated by this summer, come to fruition, those metro region educators can stay closer to home for their shots and move even closer to a normal school year come fall.
For educators like Luger and her Iron Range cohorts, there’s consensus that returning to a normal school year, when safe, is “far, far preferable” to dancing in-and-out of distance learning and hybrid models. As for the rest of this year, while educators and health officials are still figuring out their vaccine plan: “I question whether or not we’re jumping the gun.”
In the half-full glass mindset, she said, educators have learned how to be flexible to a great degree and how to better use technology to adapt their lessons and style. But it has been exhausting — balancing safety of the staff and students with parents pressuring districts to reopen quicker, while also keeping up with her special education students who are the most at risk of slipping through the system.
With the glass half-empty: “It’s been a year like no other. It’s excruciating.”
MPR News contributed to this report.
