Minnesota’s COVID-19 data Tuesday showed moderate daily death counts but current hospitalizations rising again above 300 people.
The state continued to ride what officials have described as the crest of the disease’s latest wave.
The number of newly confirmed cases was relatively small at 359 but was likely due to testing volume also being down.
Current hospitalizations (304) rose by 18 while those needing intensive care (154), ticked down by one. Hospitalizations — a key metric as officials try to manage the spread of the disease — have been running above 300 cases on average since the end of July.
That’s far below a late-May peak but still remains stubbornly persistent.
Despite the recent relative stability in the data, Minnesota’s count of active, confirmed cases remains near its late-May high, and public health leaders believe that while the state may be at the crest of the current wave, more waves are coming.
“We’re at a place where things are stable, but the concern is we’re stable at a high rate of cases,” Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director, told reporters Monday.
Of the 66,061 total confirmed cases of the disease since the pandemic began, about 90 percent have recovered to the point where they no longer need to be isolated.
With nine additional deaths reported Tuesday, Minnesota’s confirmed death toll in the pandemic stands at 1,721. About 75 percent of those who’ve died had been living in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
This story originally appeared at: https://www.mprnews.org/story/2020/08/18/latest-on-covid19-in-mn of story Questions or requests? Contact MPR News editor Meg Martin at newspartners@mpr.org © 2020 Minnesota Public Radio. All rights reserved.
