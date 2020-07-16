In the coming weeks, thousands of people who are jobless or furloughed on the Iron Range will likely no longer receive the $600 safety net in their unemployment checks, state officials said Thursday.
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development issued a reminder to Minnesotans receiving unemployment insurance benefits that unless the program gets extended by the federal government the additional payment authorized by the CARES Act, known as the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, is scheduled to end at the end July 25.
Applicants can begin to request this week of benefits between Sunday, July 26 and Friday, July 31.
The state agency clarified that the end of the $600 FPUC payment does not impact eligibility for regular unemployment benefits or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. The two programs will continue to distribute weekly checks without the additional payment.
“This additional weekly payment has provided critical support to hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans whose employment has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in the news release. “We know that this continues to be an exceptionally difficult time, and the loss of the additional $600 will only make life more challenging for families across our state. DEED and our state agency partners are focused on connecting Minnesotans to available state and community services and resources in the weeks and months to come.”
Jodi Harpstead, the commissioner of the state Department of Human Services, said in the news release that “People who are unemployed or struggling should know that they may be able to receive low-cost health insurance, help buying groceries, help with child care costs and more.”
The state agency offered a list of resources:
• CareerForce has a list of the top 30 in-demand jobs and helps connect employers with workers who have the skills their businesses need. CareerForce services are available at no cost to customers online, over the phone and in person by appointment.
• Minnesotans who are concerned about making ends meet are encouraged to learn more about food support, economic assistance, child care, health care and other programs they may be eligible for on the DHS website: https://mn.gov/dhs/. Log onto ApplyMN, which helps people apply for multiple programs.
• Minnesotans in need of emergency assistance should contact the county human services or tribal agency where they live.
Minnesota’s unemployment program has also compiled a list of many other resources that may be helpful depending on a family’s needs, including information about community services and financial assistance, food, health care, housing, transportation, tax services and veterans’ services. Visit uimn.org/gethelp or mn.gov/covid19/gethelp for more information.
