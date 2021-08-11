HIBBING — A 3-year-old boy has died after being found with his twin brother locked inside a vehicle in Hibbing on Monday, officials said. 

Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey said in a statement the boy passed away Tuesday while receiving medical care at Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis, according to his press release issued on Wednesday. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to perform an autopsy on the boy.  

Meanwhile, his brother was released from Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth. 

The St. Louis County Attorney’s Office was reviewing the case for “possible charges on the father of the juvenile males,” Estey said. On Wednesday afternoon, prosecutors in the attorney’s office told the Mesabi Tribune via email the “referral is currently under review” and they did not expect to file charges that day.

The review comes after the police chief said earlier this week that officers were investigating the case but foul play was not expected. The names of the boys and their family members have not been released to the public.

Hibbing police officers responded to a call at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the 4200 block of 4th Street in the neighborhood of Leetonia for a report of the missing boys, according to the initial news release on Tuesday. Officers and neighbors immediately began searching the area. Around 7 p.m. that evening, a citizen located the boys in a vehicle and alerted officers, who broke out the window to gain access to the boys. 

The brothers “were unresponsive and in medical distress due to the extreme heat inside of the vehicle,” the news release read.

One boy was in stable condition at the University Medical Center-Mesabi in Hibbing, the release read. His brother was in critical condition at the hospital in Minneapolis.

0
0
0
14
3

Tags

Load comments