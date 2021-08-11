HIBBING — A 3-year-old boy has died after being found with his twin brother locked inside a vehicle in Hibbing on Monday, officials said.
Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey said in a statement the boy passed away Tuesday while receiving medical care at Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis, according to his press release issued on Wednesday. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to perform an autopsy on the boy.
Meanwhile, his brother was released from Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
The St. Louis County Attorney’s Office was reviewing the case for “possible charges on the father of the juvenile males,” Estey said. On Wednesday afternoon, prosecutors in the attorney’s office told the Mesabi Tribune via email the “referral is currently under review” and they did not expect to file charges that day.
The review comes after the police chief said earlier this week that officers were investigating the case but foul play was not expected. The names of the boys and their family members have not been released to the public.
Hibbing police officers responded to a call at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the 4200 block of 4th Street in the neighborhood of Leetonia for a report of the missing boys, according to the initial news release on Tuesday. Officers and neighbors immediately began searching the area. Around 7 p.m. that evening, a citizen located the boys in a vehicle and alerted officers, who broke out the window to gain access to the boys.
The brothers “were unresponsive and in medical distress due to the extreme heat inside of the vehicle,” the news release read.
One boy was in stable condition at the University Medical Center-Mesabi in Hibbing, the release read. His brother was in critical condition at the hospital in Minneapolis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.