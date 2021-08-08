1 - $100 Grand Prize
4 - $25 Prizes
Clue No. 1
Round and round you will go with this one. North and South and East and West. There was a famous farm in town that had the same name as a much-used fishing item, and not a clown. The treasure rests by something that starts with the same letter. Not a number, which is better. This treasure has not been found for several years, so talk to someone older for tips. Then, go get ‘er!
Treasure Hunt Rules
All treasure hunt tokens are clearly marked shiny pieces of steel hidden on public property within the city limits of Mountain Iron. Turn in all found treasure hunt tokens to the Mountain Iron City Hall to claim your prize. The Treasure Hunt deadline is Monday, August 16th at noon.
New daily clues are found in the Mesabi Tribune and are posted at the Mountain Iron City Hall and Mountain Iron Public Library.
