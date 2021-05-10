EVELETH — Two juveniles were taken in custody Monday in connection with a West Eveleth stabbing incident where one man was hospitalized.
One of the two juvenile males remains in custody at the Arrowhead Juvenile Center in Duluth and the other released into the custody of his parents, according to a press release from the Eveleth Police Department.
Chief Jesse Linde said the male victim was taken to Essentia Health Virginia for treatment of his injuries and is in stable condition.
According to the release, Eveleth police responded to the 300 block of 15th Avenue West in West Eveleth around 4:13 a.m. Monday on the report of a stabbing. On scene, officers found a 20-year-old male with multiple stab wounds.
A short time later, officers located two male juveniles near the scene and took them into custody.
Linde said through the press release that charges are expected to be filed later this week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.