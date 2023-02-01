CHISHOLM—Jordan Christianson has been around long enough to know that playing in Roels Gymnasium is no picnic.
So at practice on Monday, the Cherry High School boys basketball coach told his team that they’re No. 1 priority was taking the Chisholm crowd out of the game.
That plan worked to perfection as the Tigers went on a 21-2 run en route to an 85-53 victory over Chisholm Tuesday on Bob McDonald Court.
Christianson couldn’t have scripted that start any better.
“It was a hot start, and that was our game plan,” Christianson said. “We knew how loud this gym can be, and we knew they have a committed fan base that gets this place rolling.
“When you pack it in, it gets that much crazier, but it’s fun playing in a gym like this. We wanted to get off to a hot start, and set the tone from the get-go. They guys did a good job of doing that.”
The catalyst of that run was Noah Sundquist, who was making a homecoming of sorts.
The Cherry sophomore scored 12 points in the run, which put the Bluestreaks in a hole.
“He was excited about it,” Christianson said. “You could tell from the get-go that he was ready to rock. He was ready pre-game. He wanted to show everyone what he has.”
It also didn’t help that the Bluestreaks missed their first seven shots of the game.
That’s not something Chisholm coach Nick Milani could have foreseen.
“We passed up some opportunities in the paint early,” Milani said. “That set the tone for the first three minutes. We were relying on the three, but we needed to be more physical and more aggressive in that aspect.
“It was a rough start offensively. We needed to be more aggressive and stronger.”
After a timeout, Milani settled his team down and things got better, but the Tigers were too far ahead at that time.
“We told them one possession at a time,” Milani said. “It started on defense. We were getting out of place, getting beat down the floor in transition. We talked about transition, so we had to bear down on defense, get stops and take it one-possession-at-a-time.”
The only other problem was Cherry’s balance.
Sundquist finished with 23 points, but Isaac Asuma had 22 points, Carson Brown 16 and Noah Asuma 14.
There were too many weapons to focus on, which what has been Cherry’s strength this season.
“Our scoring attack has been balanced this season,” Christianson said. “We don’t have one guy averaging 28 a game. We have all five of our starters averaging double figures. To me, that means we’re sharing the ball well, and making the right plays.
“These guys don’t care about their individual statistics. We talked about that before the season. I had to mention it one time, and one time only—the first day of practice.”
This team has bought into that mentality.
“I said, ‘We share the ball. We move the ball. We make good basketball decisions,’” Christianson said. “These guys care more about getting wins than individual stats. It’s all a credit to those guys. They don’t care.
“If they score four points or 24 points, as long as we win, they’re happy in the locker room, and they’re high-fiving teammates. We have to keep doing that.”
The Bluestreaks tailed 46-23 at the half.
In the locker room, Milani made one thing perfectly clear.\
“The adjustment was to be tough,” Milani said. “I thought we were backing down from them. They’re a good basketball team, but I thought there were things we could do by just being mentally and physically tougher.
“We had to clean that up.”
Ethan Lauzen took that to heart.
The Chisholm sophomore started taking the ball into the paint. He jump started the Bluestreaks’ offense.
“Ethan gave us a good spark in the second half,” Milani said. “He was willing to put his head down and go to the rim, which is what we were missing the whole first half. He gave us good minutes, and that set the tone for the rest of our guys, but it all starts in those first two minutes.
“We have to come out and be aggressive right from the jump, and not wait until we’re down by 23.”
Chisholm did score 30 points in the second half, but it was too little, too late.
“Give credit to Chisholm, they didn’t go away,” Christianson said. “They were hitting shots. They were hitting threes. They were taking better care of the ball in the second half.
“That second half was a dogfight. It ended up being a 30-point game, but it felt closer than that. That coaching staff does a good job of getting their guys to play hard at all times. They play the right way. They compete hard.”
The Bluestrreaks were led by Sean Fleming with 11 points. July Abernathy had 10.
CHT 46 39—85
CHB 23 30—53
Cherry: Andrew Staples 4, Noah Sundquist 23, Isaac Asuma 22, Noah Asuma 14, Landon Ruotsalainen 6, Carson Brown 16.
Chisholm: Ethan Lauzen 6, Lawrence Oberg 2, Hayden Roche 7, July Abernathy 10, Shane Zancauske 7, Sean Fleming 11, Charlie Thompson 3, Philip Barnard 4.
Total Fouls: Cherry 10; Chisholm 7; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Cherry 4-8; Chisholm 0-1; 3-pointers: Sundquist 3, Isaac Asuma 2, Noah Asuma 2, Ruotsalainen 2, Brown 2, Lauzen 2, Roche, Abernathy 2, Zancauske, Fleming 2, Thompson.
Ely 79,
Greenway 45
ELY—Joey Bianco had 30 points, and Jack Davies finished with 25, including seven 3-pointers, as the Timberwolves beat the Raiders at home Tuesday.
Erron Anderson pitched in with 10 points for Ely.
Gage Olson had 13 points for Greenway. Stephen McGee and Bayley Stanley both had eight.
GHS 21 24—45
EHS 45 34—79
Greenway: Morgan Hess 3, Tyler Swedeen, Colin Robertshaw 2, Jeremy Huff-Metso 6, Gage Olson 13, Stephen McGee 8, Ethan Eiden 2, Bayley Stanley 8.
Ely: Joey Bianco 30, Jack Davies 25, Gunner Hart 2, Caid Chittum 8, Gavin Marshall 4, Erron Anderson 10.
Total Fouls: Greenway 11, Ely 10; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Greenway 2-4, Ely 5-8; 3-pointers: Hess, Swedeen, Olson, Bianco, Davies 7, Chittum 2.
Girls Basketball
Duluth Marshall 84,
Cherry 50
CHERRY—Anna Saari had 18 points as the Hilltoppers beat the Tigers on the road Tuesday.
Also hitting double figures for Duluth Marshall were Regan Juenemann with 16, Chloe Johnson 13 and Ava Meierotto 10.
Jillian Sajdak had 13 points to lead Cherry. Anna Serna had 11 and Faith Zganjar 10.
DM 56 28—84
CHS 25 25—50
Duluth Marshall: Ava Meierotto 10, Chloe Johnson 13, Morgan Lucero 9, Anna Saari 18, Regan Juenemann 16, Pearl Swanson 4, Paige Norman 2.
Cherry: Kenna Ridge 5, Anna Serna 11, Aimee Grotberg 4, Kaylynn Cappo 7, Faith Zganjar 10, Jillian Sajdak 13.
Total Fouls: Duluth Marshall 8; Cherry 5; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Duluth Marshall 3-4; Cherry 6-12; 3-pointers: Meierotto ,Johnson 2, Johnson 2, Lucero 3, Saari 2, Juenemann 4, Ridge, Serna, Sajdak 2.
Greenway 62,
Wrenshall 31
WRENSHALL—Klara Finke had 17 points as the Raiders beat the Wrens on the road Tuesday.
Chloe Hansen chipped in with 14 points for Greenway, and Hannah Fawcett finished with 11.
Janae Sjodin had 17 points for Wrenshall.
GHS 32 30—62
WHS 8 23—31
Greenway: Klara Finke 17, Layla Miskovich 2, Emma Lane 2, Alyizzia Roy 6, Chloe Hansen 14, Talia Saville 2, Lydia Johannsen 8, Hannah Fawcett 11.
Wrenshall: Elizabeth Johnson 4, Laura Ribesha 4, Karrie Line 2, Molli Williams 2, Janae Sjodin 17, Faith Soloman 2.
Total Fouls: Greenway 7; Wrenshall 12; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Greenway 9-13; Wrenshall 2-2; 3-pointers: Hansen, Sjodin.
Boys Hockey
Hibbing/Chisholm 8,
International Falls 2
INT’L.FALLS—Keeghan Fink had the hat trick as the Bluejackets went to Bronco Arena and picked up the six-goal victory Tuesday.
Fink scored a power-play at 57 seconds of the second period; at 14:18 of the second period; and another power-play goal at 16:44 of the third period.
Peyton Taylor tallied at 3:56 of the first period, and Blaydon Kubena-McCue scored at 10:30 of the first.
In the second, Tristen Babich scored at 10:37, then in the third period, Beau Frider scored at 10:29, and Christian Dickson scored at 15:52.
Royce Allan scored at 4:22 of the first period for International Falls. Noah Shikowsky added the Broncos’ second goal at 5:18 of the third period.
Hibbing/Chisholm goaltender Brayden Boyer had 19 saves to get the win.
International Falls’ goalie Keaton Maish had 39 saves.
HC 2 3 3—8
IF 1 0 1—2
First Period — 1. HC, Peyton Taylor (Beau Frider, Tristen Babich), pp, 3:56; 2. IF, Royce Allan (Cadyn Zahn, Asher Keep), 4:22; 3. HC, Blaydon Kubena-McCue, 10:30.
Second Period — 4. HC, Keeghan Fink (Frider), pp, :57; 5. HC, Babich (Frider, Kubena-McCue), 10:37; 6. HC, Fink (Frider, Kubena-McCue), 14:18.
Third Period — 7. IF, Noah Shikowsky, 5:18; 8. HC, Frider (Nathan Rude, Christian Edmonds), 10:29; 9. HC, Christian Dickson, 15:52; 10. HC, Fink (Frider, Babich), pp, 16:44.
Goalie Saves — Hibbing/Chisholm, Braydon Boyer 5-5-9—19; International Falls, Keaton Maish 9-13-17—39.
Penalties — Hibbing/Chisholm 2-4; International Falls 3-9.
