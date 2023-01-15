HIBBING—The Esko High School girls basketball team has been known for their 3-point shooting over the years, but against Hibbing, the Eskomos only made one basket behind the arc.
That’s because Esko dominated on the inside, pounding the offensive glass for numerous second-chance points en route to a 57-38 victory over the Bluejackets Friday at the high School gymnasium.
The Eskomos controlled the rebounding portion of the game, and Hibbing couldn’t recover.
“When you give up five opportunities for them to score in one possession, we’re not rebounding the ball,” Hibbing coach Chris Hanson said. “We’ve talked the last couple of years, when you give somebody four or five chances to score on every possession, eventually, they’re going to capitalize on it.
“They will either get an open shot or get fouled and go to the free throw line. We did a good job of getting the initial stop, but we have to close out those possessions with defensive rebounds.”
Esko would run out to an 11-2 lead, the Eskomos made it 23-8, then 28-14.
Hibbing’s offense couldn’t keep up with Esko’s scoring barrage.
The Bluejackets just weren’t in-sync.
“I thought we got away from getting to the rim the last few games,” Hanson said. “When we’ve gone to the rim, we’ve been more aggressive, and we’ve gotten the other team in foul trouble in the first half.
“We got away from that. They only had three fouls going into halftime, and we hadn’t shot any free throws. That comes from being aggressive and understanding that when you’re playing an aggressive team defensively like that, you can’t sit back. You have to attack them just as much.”
It wasn’t only rebounding. Hibbing turned the ball over too many times to Hanson’s liking.
“It’s understanding that when we break a press or somebody is pressuring us, once we get it across half court, there’s no shot clock this year,” Hanson said. “We can settle into an offense, and run something until we get an open shot.
“We’re so quick to look for easy transition baskets, then we get lazy sometimes with passes that we know we shouldn’t make. We’re hoping that it gets there, and we’re hoping somebody can make something happen out of it.”
The Bluejackets have to value the ball more.
“It’s continuing to understand that every possession in those 36 minutes means something, and we have to have as many of them as we can,” Hanson said.
Even so, Hibbing only trailed 14 at the half, 32-18, and when the second half started, the Bluejackets started taking the ball inside and rattled off 13 points, including five free throws, which is more of what Hanson wanted to see.
“We responded well when we came out for the second half,” Hanson said. “I thought our defensive intensity was better. We got a few more stops. Our pressure caused a few more turnovers.
“At the end of it, free throws, layups and those turnovers ended up costing us in a game like this.”
Esko, with help from Kyra Johnson, who scored 12 points in the second half, never let Hibbing get within 10 points to seal the win.
“We chipped away, then we had a chance to get a four-point play with the technical, and possibly, coming away with six if we score on that next possession,” Hanson said. “Again, some mistakes, letting a couple of layups go the other way and all of a sudden it balloons up again.”
Joining Johnson in double figures for the Eskomos was Hannah Swanson with 10.
Emma Kivela had 13 points to pace Hibbing. Tiffany Davis had 11.
EHS 32 25—57
HHS 18 20—38
Esko: Jordyn Randa 5, Hannah Swanson 10, Jordan Stodola 6, Kaitlyn McConnell 4, Kallie Sinnott 4, Krya Johnson 12, Averly Kuklinski 6, Erin Pettyjohn 1, Cadence Berger 5, Cairn Berger 4.
Hibbing: Tiffany Davis 11, Talia Carlson 2, Emma Kivela 13, Emery Maki 3, Rylie Forbord 5, Kate Toewe 4.
Total Fouls: Esko 12; Hibbing 17; Fouled Out: Reese Aune; Free Throws: Esko 14-22; Hibbing 6-10; 3-pointers: Randa, Kivela, Forbord.
Boys Basketball
Ely 61,
N-K 52
NASHWAUK—Jack Davies had 28 points, including eight 3-pointers, in lead the Timberwolves to the win over the Spartans on the road Friday.
Joey Bianco added 19 points for Ely.
Nick Groshong had 16 to pace Nashwauk-Keewatin. Isaiah Holland finished with 15.
EHS 30 31—61
NK 21 31—52
Ely: Joey Bianco 19, Jack Davies 28, Gunnar Hart 2, Caid Chittum 6, Jason Kerntz 4, Erron Anderson 2.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Connor Perryman 6, Isaiah Holland 15, Marcus Moore 5, Ryder Tardy 3, Shi Oswald 7, Nick Groshong 16.
Total Fouls: Ely 5; Nashwauk-Keewatin 20; Fouled Out: Moore; Free Throws: Ely 13-20; Nashwauk-Keewatin 1-3; 3-pointers: Bianco 2, Davies 8, Chittum 2, Holland 3, Moore, Tardy.
Staples-Motley 82,
Greenway 41
STAPLES— Stephen McGee had 15 to pace Greenway, but it wasn’t enough as the Cardinals beat Raiders at home Friday.
GHS 21 20—41
SM 44 38—82
Greenway: Morgan Hess 2, Tyler Swedeen 6, Colin Robertshaw 8, Gage Olson 4, Stephen McGee 15, Lennie Oberg 6.
Staples-Motley: Hunter Miller 11, Luke Brownell 10, Isaiah Schultz 23, Alex Schultz 10, Dakota Hennagir 4, Avandre Brandt 18, Grant Bestland 4, Elijah Claussen 2.
Total Fouls: Greenway 9; Staples-Motley 10; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Greenway 6-12; Staples-Motley 6-11; 3-pointers: Sweden 2, Robertshaw 2, McGee, Oberg 2, Brownell 2, Isaiah Schultz 2, Alex Schultz 2, Brandt 4.
