HIBBING—The Esko High School girls basketball team has been known for their 3-point shooting over the years, but against Hibbing, the Eskomos only made one basket behind the arc.

That’s because Esko dominated on the inside, pounding the offensive glass for numerous second-chance points en route to a 57-38 victory over the Bluejackets Friday at the high School gymnasium.

