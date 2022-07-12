Edward A. Cianni, age 57, of Chisholm, Minn., died Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, N.D. He was born January 21, 1965, in Chisholm, the son of Fred Jr., and Vivian (Hendrickson) Cianni. Ed (Fast-Eddy), was a graduate of Chisholm High School (1983) where he excelled in varsity football.
Ed spent his youth working for Mesabi Dairy, bottling milk and making hay. He later followed in his father’s footsteps and went on to have a successful career in refractory construction. He worked for multiple companies and became a skilled Brock (robotic jackhammer demolition machine) operator and jobsite superintendent before retiring from Local Laborers Union #1097.
Ed enjoyed spending time with friends, skiing, motorcycling, off-roading, MN Vikings football, foosball, and traveling.
Ed is survived by his mother, Vivian Cianni of Hibbing; brothers, Theodore Cianni of Chisholm, and Joseph (Kristi) Cianni of Dickinson, N.D.; nieces, Tiffany Cianni, Mickaela Cianni, and Jade Cianni; nephews, Chad Cianni, and Shane W. Cianni; beloved pet and companion, Bella; and numerous extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Cianni, Jr.; brother, Freddy Allan Cianni; and niece, Christina Cianni.
A gathering time for family and friends will be Friday, July 15, 2022, from 10 – 11:30 a.m. at the Anderson-Daniels Funeral Home Chapel in Hibbing. A private family graveside service will follow in the Chisholm Cemetery. Fr. Paul Strommer will officiate.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.