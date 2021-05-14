EVELETH — The Golden Bears used an eight-run second inning to earn a 15-5 victory Thursday over Moose Lake/Willow River in five innings.
Jacob Sickel, Carter Mavec, Tommy Schlotec, Brandon Lind, and Will Bittmann each had RBIs in the big inning.
Eveleth-Gilbert totaled 14 hits on the day with Bittmann and Andrew Torrel each collecting three hits. Lind and Griffin Dosan also had multiple hits. Four Golden Bears had multiple steals, as well, with Lind accounting for four.
On the hill, Bittmann picked up the win. He went 3 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run, striking out six, and walking one. Mavec came on in relief to toss 1 1/3 innings and allow no runs.
The Bears improved to 10-3 on the season and will play at Ely on Monday.
SOFTBALL
Mesabi East 10,
Deer River 3
At Deer River, Mesabi East scored in every inning but the first en route to a 10-3 victory over the Warriors Thursday.
The Giants were holding a 2-1 lead after three innings before putting up three in the fourth and two each in the fifth and sixth. They added one more insurance run in the seventh to score the win.
Mckenzie Pokorny led Mesabi east with a hit and one RBI, while Bethany Polla added two base knocks and Kaitlynn James connected for a triple.
Jasmine Heikkila earned the win in the circle. The ace allowed seven hits and three runs over seven innings, striking out 14 and walking one.
The Giants (8-6) host Nashwauk-Keewatin on Thursday.
