HIBBING—There wasn’t much anticipation at the Hibbing Invite.
Duluth East/Denfeld was the overwhelming favorite to win the meet, and the Greyhounds did with a resounding 523 points.
Both the Rock Ridge and Hibbing High School boys swimming teams were in a battle for the second through seventh spots, and the Wolverines finished fourth, while the Bluejackets placed sixth at the Hibbing High School Pool Saturday,
Simley would place second with a total of 362, followed by Bloomington Jefferson at 361.
The Wolverines found themselves ahead of Grand Rapids with 318.5 points, compared to 308 points for the Thunderhawks. Hibbing had 265 and Richfield finished with 142.5.
According to Rock Ridge coach Perry Brown, it was a good day for his squad.
“That wasn’t bad,” Brown said. “I didn’t think we’d be that close to those three teams, but we were competitive in all kinds of events. That was nice. It was good for these guys to see that the city’s teams put their pants on one-leg-at-a-time, like everyone.
“We had some good swims, and some average swims, but they were having a lot of fun. That was nice. It’s always scary to come up against teams you haven’t seen before. They did well against them.”
The Wolverines picked up the first win of the day in the 200 medley relay as Bodi George, Gabe Aagenes, Gunnar George and Nate Spiering swam a 1:44.32, but Brown didn’t think his team was too inspired at that time.
As the meet wore on, however, Rock Ridge got stronger.
“We picked up our veracity,” Brown said. “We started out a little under, then as the meet went on, they realized that, ‘Hey, I can compete against anybody that’s in the water.’ They got more and more ferocious as the meet went on.
“That changed our times. We did well in the first relay, but it wasn’t our best time. I was surprised by that, but they shook their heads and looked at each other and said, ‘Wait a minute.’ They snapped out of it. That was good. That was fun.”
Gunnar George would win two events, the 50 freestyle in 22.42 and 100 butterfly in 53.25.
Luke Hecimovich would win the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.87.
Nate Spiering was second in the 100 freestyle (52.11); Aagenes was third in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.98); Bodi George was third in the 100 backstroke (1:01.27); and Spiering, Bodi George, John Kendall and Gunnar George were third in the 400 freestyle relay (3:28.8).
“These teams from the cities are good kids, good competitors,” Brown said. “It was a great time to be here. It was fun to be here.”
Hibbing, on the other hand, didn’t get any individual winners, but Wylie Stenson, Ben Riipinen, Ben Phillips and Luke Pocquette were second in the 200 medley relay in 1:45.20.
Ben Phillips was second in the 100 butterfly in 56.94, Pocquette, Mathew Phillips, Riipinen and Ben Phillips were second in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:33.55.
For the Bluejackets, it was their second big meet in three days, and Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano could see his team was a little sluggish.
“We did OK,” Veneziano said. “Emotionally, we’re as tired as we are physically. I don’t think we’re that physically beat down but emotionally, we’re beat down. I did put the boys through some tough paces this week with two meets.
“That is the way the region format is, too. We need to get used to that sort of thing. They guys did OK today. We didn’t set the world on fire, but we didn’t swim badly either. It was a middle-of-the-road performance for us. Right now, this is more about finding out what my team can do, and what my team can handle.”
Mathew Phillips was third in the 200 individual medley (2:18.02); Ben Phillips was third in the 50 freestyle (22.87); and Cole Hughes was third in diving (272.30).
Hibbing just never got going.
“It was even across the board,” Veneziano said. “A lot of it was you would swim well in one event, then you couldn’t get it together for the next event. That’s a more mental-fatigue issue than it is physical.
“We are mentally and emotionally more fatigued than we are physically. It wasn’t conducive for our best swims today, or big-time drops.”
Hibbing Invite:
Team: 1. Duluth East/Denfeld 523; 2. Simley 362; 3. Bloomington Jefferson 361; 4. Rock Ridge 318.5; 5. Grand Rapids 308; 6. Hibbing 265; 7. Richfield 142.5.
Individuals: 200 medley relay — 1. Rock Ridge (Bodi George, Gabe Aagenes, Gunnar George, Nate Spiering), 1:44.32; 2. Hibbing (Wylie Stenson, Ben Riipinen, Ben Phillips, Luke Pocquette), 1:45.20; 3. Duluth East (Leif Ziring, Erik Oase, Landon West, Travis Elling), 1:46.31; 4. Duluth East (Pete Saftner, Lukas Niska, Lucas Warren, Seiji Sudoh), 1:50.72; 5. Simley (Vincent Evangelista, Hunter Collins, Ethan Gregg, Jack Christian), 1:51.42; 6. Grand Rapids (Isaac Palecek, Sam Barton, William Skaudis, Christian Varin), 1:51.61; 7. Richfield (Jacob Noonan, Tait Johnson, Dylan Verstraete, Jonas Taylor), 1:57.11; 8. Bloomington Jefferson (Calvin Nguyen, Ben Lodwick, Alex Bertram, Henry Mei), 1:57.11.
200 freestyle — 1. Grant Wodney, DE, 1:45.22; 2. John Tabor, S, 1:56.71; 3. Elliot Yung, DE, 1:59.63; 4. Glenn Rubendall, S, 2:01.93; 5. Joe Loney, GR, 2:02.33; 6. Dylan Manchester, DE, 1:02.40; 7. Nik Casper, GR, 2:02.45; 8. Colin Hester, BJ, 2:02.91.
200 individual medley — 1. Travis Elling, DE, 2:21.19; 2. Jack Christian, S, 2:14.11; 3. Mathew Phillips, H, 2:18.02; 4. Sudoh, DE, 2:18.40; 5. Bodi George, RR, 2:19.85; 6. Evangelist, S, 2:20.02; 7. Bertram, BJ, 2:21.16; 8. Lodwick, BJ, 2:21.69.
50 freestyle — 1. Gunnar George, RR, 22.42; 2. Aiden Shermak, BJ, 22.63; 3. Ben Phillips, H, 22.87; 4. Joey Zelen, DE, 23.09; 5. Spiering, RR, 23.37; 6. Lucas Backes, BJ, 23.71; 7. Brendan Lucas, BJ. 23.92; 8. Ziring, DE, 24.24.
Diving — 1. Aydin Aultman, GR, 365.15; 2. Marius Makar, S, 342.70; 3. Cole Hughes, H, 272.30; 4. Tait Johnson, R, 264.15; 5. Reese Gustafson, DED, 261.90; 6. Carter Kline, S, 260.40; 7. David Aultman, GR, 256.25; 8. Aagenes, RR, 250.45.
100 butterfly — 1. Gunnar George, RR, 53.25; 2. Ben Phillips, H, 56.94; 3. West, DE, 57.51; 4. Saftner, DE, 58.40; 5. Ethan Gregg, S, 59.86; 6. Bertram, BJ, 1:00.65; 7. Glenn Rubendall, S, 1:02.25; 8. Hester, BJ, 1:03.08.
100 freestyle — 1. Shermak, BJ, 50.18; 2. Spiering, RR, 52.11; 3. Zelen, DE, 52.19; 4. Backes, BJ, 52.76; 5. Lucas, BJ, 52.76; 6. Yung, DE, 53.28; 7. Pocquette, H, 54.21; 8. Casper, GR, 54.65.
500 freestyle — 1. Wodney, DE, 4:54.74; 2. Elling, DE, 5:13.27; 3. Tabor, S, 5:13.35; 4. Loney, GR, 5:37.17; 5. Adam Engeldinger, BJ, 5:38.70; 6. Ben Padden, BJ, 5:38.88; 7. Jacob Stroebel, BJ, 5:43.63; 8. RJ West, DE, 5:47.09.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Duluth East (Zelen, West, Elling, Wodney), 1:31.80; 2. Hibbing (Pocquette, Mathew Phillips, Riipinen, Ben Phillips), 1:33.55; 3. Bloomington Jefferson (Lucas, Shermak, Backes, Hester), 1:33.58; 4. Duluth East (Ziring, Manchester, Sudoh, Yung), 1:36.38; 5. Rock Ridge (John Kendall, Aagenes, Luke Hecimovich, Aiden Bird), 1:39.00; 6. Simley (Foster, Rubendall, Lucas McGonigal, Tabor), 1:41.37; 7. Bloomington Jefferson (Lodwick, Mei, Padden, Stroebel), 1:41.94; 8. Grand Rapids (Casper, Varin, Loney, Verke), 1:41.96.
100 backstroke — 1. West, DE, 59.39; 2. Palecek, GR, 1:01.13; 3. Bodi George, RR, 1:01.27; 4. Jack, S, 1:02.15; 5. Stenson, H, 1:02.70; 6. Evangelista, 1:03.31; 7. Saftner, DE, 1:03.68; 8. Noonan, R, 1:03.73.
100 breaststroke — 1. Hecimovich, RR, 1:07.87; 2. Oase, DE, 1:07.93; 3. Aagenes, RR, 1:07.98; 4. Riipinen, H1:08.16; 5. Niska, DE, 1:08.35; 6. Hunter Collins, S, 1:09.39; 7. Pocquette, H, 1:10.10; 8. Keegan Persons, DE, 1:10.22.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Duluth East (Zelen, Yung, Saftner, Wodney), 3:23.82; 2. Bloomington Jefferson (Lucas, Shermak, Backes, Hester), 3:26.14; 3. Rock Ridge (Spiering, Bodi George, Kendall, Gunnar George), 3:28.82; 4. Simley (Collins, Gregg, McMonigal, Tabor), 3:39.13; 5. Grand Rapids (Casper, Skaudis, Loney, Palecek), 3:41.30; 6. Simley (Rubendall, Jack, Shilah Smolinski, Evangelista), 3:42.17; 7. Bloomington Jefferson (Bertram, Stroebel, Padden Engeldinger), 3:45.78; 8. Duluth East (Warren, West, Ryan Delaney, Leif Braaten), 3:46.97.
