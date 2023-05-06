EVELETH—In the history of curling, only three teams have won the Men’s, Women’s and Mixed titles—Switzerland, Scotland and Sweden.
After the Mixed World Championships in Pyeongchang, South Korea, make that four teams.
The United States team of Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse defeated Japan in the finals of the event that was held from April 22 to the 29.
Dropkin and Thiesse won the first Mixed title in USA Curling history in the same venue that John Shuster won his gold medal at the 2018 Olympic games.
“It was cool to go back to the same building and have United States athletes perform the way they did,” said Phill Drobnick, who is the National Team coach. “That shows that a lot of our athletes are working hard and chasing after their dreams. As coaches, it’s great to have front-row seats and see them live out their dreams.”
As for Dropkin and Thiesse, they had different partners before this season started.
Dropkin was teamed with Sarah Anderson and Thiesse was paired with John Shuster.
“They decided to make the change,” Drobnick said. “They both live in Duluth, so Korey reached out and asked Cory if she would consider playing with him. They were looking for a change.
“They’re the same age, and they’re friends. They were able to make that change. They got together last spring and developed a team to win a World championship. They were able to practice, train and compete together throughout the season.”
What made Dropkin and Thiesse such a good team?
“Their energy and ability to get along,” Drobnick said. “What Korey brings is a positive energy, and Cory can handle pressure well at the moment. Her even-keeled personality allowed Korey to be a dynamic personality on the ice.”
At the National Playdowns,Dropkin and Thiesse ended up undefeated at the 16-team event.
They defeated Andrew Stopera and Anderson, Dropkin’s former teammate in the finals.
“They played flawlessly,” Drobnick said. “They didn’t have any losses. We had a good feeling after the way they played at Nationals that if this team could continue to play the way they had been playing, they could contend for a World championship.”
Their chemistry on the ice played a big part in their success.
“With Korey, even though he skips a men’s team, he’s worked on his sweeping,” Drobnick said. “He was one of the top sweepers at the championships. Cory can manage and call a game as she would if she played with the ladies.
“It was a good set up for the two of them.”
At the World Championships, there were 20 teams that were divided in two pools of 10.
Dropkin and Thiesse went 7-2 in round-robin play, which put them in second place.
In the quarterfinals, the United States team beat Scotland 8-4, then in the semifinals, they beat Canada 6-2, which consisted of Jennifer Jones and Brett Lange.
That brought back some memories for Drobnick.
“It was like deja vu when John beat Canada in that same building,” Drobnick said. “They weren’t a no-name team. It’s always great to knock them off. That was like the gold-medal game in the semifinals.
“They got better as the week went on. Every time they stepped on the ice, they were dominating, shooting above 90-percent as a team in all three playoff games. I’m proud of the way they showed up to play in those pressure playoffs.”
In the finals, Dropkin and Thiesse beat Japan 8-2.
“They dominated the whole game,” Drobnick said. “We’re only the fourth country to win all three championships. It’s nice to have beaten Canada in all three championships.”
This victory has set the wheels in motion for further events.
“It was an important win for USA Curling,” Drobnick said. “It puts our country on the radar to win a medal at the 2026 Olympics in Milan, Italy. They have to go through the qualifying process at the Olympic Trials in 2025.
“They will go into that as the heavy favorites, but they won’t rest on their laurels. They’re the hardest-working athletes in the program. They will continue to work hard to get better, to get to the Olympics and get on the medal stand there.”
Also working with the team were Mike Gulynchyn, who is the teams’ trainer, and Cathy Overton, who is the team coach.
