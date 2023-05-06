united states

The United States contingent that won the World Mixed title in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on April 22-29 include, from left, row one, Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse. Back row, Mike Gulynchyn (team trainer), Cathy Overton (team coach) and Phill Drobnick (National Coach).

EVELETH—In the history of curling, only three teams have won the Men’s, Women’s and Mixed titles—Switzerland, Scotland and Sweden.

After the Mixed World Championships in Pyeongchang, South Korea, make that four teams.

