Douglas Charles Huotari, age 68, of Deer River, Minnesota passed away in the early hours of Monday, October 18th 2021 in Bigfork, Minnesota. He was surrounded by his wife of nearly 40 years, Kathy, and his 3 daughters, Amanda, Megan, and Brianna.
Doug was born and raised in Deer River, Minnesota, which he called home for nearly all of his 68 years. Anybody that knew Doug, knew he never met a stranger. Much to his distain, was he a Minnesota sports fan through and through. He was also an avid outdoorsman. In winter, he loved being on the ice fishing for crappies. Spring meant Walleyes and turkey hunting, which turned into summer where more than likely you’d find him on the golf course. Fall was his favorite of all; the cooler weather, the smell of the leaves, and deer hunting. His greatest pride was being able to pass down and enjoy his love of the outdoors with his daughters and grandchildren.
Doug is survived by his wife and love of his life, Kathy Huotari; daughters Amanda (Matt) Niemala, Megan (Andrew) Brackett, and Brianna (Jason) Hejtmanek; grandchildren Maddie and Nathan Niemala, Palmer Brackett, and Jaxon and Lexi Hejtmanek; brothers, Leroy (Lucille) Huotari, Duane (Ethel) Huotari, Dennis (CeCe) Huotari; sister-in-law Peggy Huotari and brother-in-law Bob Gouldin.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Alice Huotari; brother, Walter Huotari; sisters, Carolyn Gouldin, and Diane (Jim) Sweeney.
Visitation will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Deer River at 10:00, Thursday, Oct. 21, followed by the service at 11:00. A private burial of the ashes will be held for the family at a later date.
Arrangements by Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.
