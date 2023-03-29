Mark Wangensteen, President of the Chisholm Curling Club provides some insight in a 15-minute documentary film he produced, “Game of Stones The Story of Curling in Chisholm, Minnesota. The film is being shown at the Minnesota Film Festival in Duluth.
CHISHOLM—A documentary film created and directed by a curling enthusiast from Chisholm is among short films entered in the Minnesota Film Festival starting April 29 at Zeitgeist Arts in Duluth.
“Game of Stones The Story of Curling in Chisholm, Minnesota, “ a 15-minute documentary directed by Mark Wangensteen on the history of the Chisholm Curling Club is scheduled for 5 p.m. on April 29 in Zinema 1 and noon on April 1 in Zinema 2, to be shown with a group of other films.
“I was at the time and am curently in the position of the president (of the club) and wanted to take on the project,” Wangensteen recalled. “I though we had a good story to tell.”
Wangensteen said he developed the confidence to take on the task of documenting the curling club’s history after he and his son, Nathan completed a class on documentary film at Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm. The class was taught by Matt Koshmrl, a professor, award winning film maker and cinematogrpher.
“I couldn’t have done it without Matt,” Mark said.
Nathan is now a film major at Augsburg University in Minneapolis, and was interested in tips on perfecting skateboard videos he was creating and posting on the Internet when they enrolled in the class at MDC, Mark noted.
After taking the class, Mark said he began to think, “maybe I should be the one who tells this story” about the curling club. After all, he not only had a relationship with the curlers, he also had a key to the club and access to its historic photo collection.
Bill Loushine, one of the founders of the club, was 99 years old when Mark interviewed him in March 2020. Loushine, a former curling coach and teacher died at 102 on Feb. 26, 2023.
“Mr. Loushine was a centerpiece of the story and I thought he needed to be recorded,” Mark said. “I was happy that I was able to tell his story.”
The Chisholm Curling Club has many national champions, a world Champion and a Olympic gold and bronze medalist. Paul Pustovar, Brian Simonson, Dustin Tomasetti and Olympian John Shuster were among those Mark interviewed.
Jeremy Nelson served as photographer and video editor for the project.
Mark said for his next project he’s considering taking on a documentary on the history of the Chisholm Public Library, using the same format used for Game of Stones.
More information on the Minnesota Film Festival is available online at zeitgeistarts.com.
