A little history on the club

Mark Wangensteen, President of the Chisholm Curling Club provides some insight in a 15-minute documentary film he produced, “Game of Stones The Story of Curling in Chisholm, Minnesota. The film is being shown at the Minnesota Film Festival in Duluth.

 Jeremy Nelson

CHISHOLM—A documentary film created and directed by a curling enthusiast from Chisholm is among short films entered in the Minnesota Film Festival starting April 29 at Zeitgeist Arts in Duluth.

“Game of Stones The Story of Curling in Chisholm, Minnesota, “ a 15-minute documentary directed by Mark Wangensteen on the history of the Chisholm Curling Club is scheduled for 5 p.m. on April 29 in Zinema 1 and noon on April 1 in Zinema 2, to be shown with a group of other films.

