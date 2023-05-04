HIBBING—For the first time in three years, the Hibbing High School boys and girls track team will get the chance to compete at home.
That’s because the Bluejackets will be hosting the 11-team 67th annual Doc Savage Meet, beginning at 4 p.m. in Dr. Ben Owens Stadium and Cheever Field.
Hibbing gets to christen its new track with one of the oldest running meets in the state.
“We’re excited,” Hibbing boys coach James Plese said. “We’ve only had a week’s worth of practice on it, so we’re still working out some kinks getting the facility ready. It’s been a long time in the works, so here we go.”
Plese said both teams should be honored to compete at the new facility.
“I hope that the wait has been worth it,” he said. “It’s been a long time coming. Looking at the last three years, whether it was no meet at all, limited meets and no track, it’s like, ‘OK, this is our first time in three years of a bigger invite in our own home.’
“The general feeling is they like what’s going on. They like the set up. They like that it’s new. It’s state-of-the-art as the track facility can get in regards to the surface. We’re looking forward to it. I hope their excitement translates into some PR’s.”
Joining Hibbing at the meet will be Carlton/Wrenshall, Bigfork, Chisholm, International Falls, Mesabi East, Mountain Iron-Buhl, Ely, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, Rock Ridge and Two Harbors.
“We’re bringing 11 schools. It has a little bit of an old school, Ranger feel to this meet. It’s not too big. We’ll break in the track, and hopefully, have some good performances on it.”
Plese said the dynamics of the track are different than the previous track, so there could be some new meet records.
“The corners are less tight, stretched out,” Plese said. “We can actually start to keep, if we want, site records. I’m not sure if that’s something we will do, but I’m toying with the idea.
“There’s a lot of history with the Doc Savage, so it was poetic when we missed out on our first quad that the Doc Savage Meet will be the first meet at this facility. That’s fitting.”
With those schools competing, there’s going to be some good competition in all of the events.
“It’s going to be fun to see,” Plese said. “Rock Ridge is coming over with the top-end talent they’ve got, it’s fun to see but not always fun to compete against. Last year, when we were watching Julia (Gherardi) and she was extending the meets, I would say, ‘Hey, you’re watching a state champ.’
“The Cameron Stocke’s don’t come around that often, so we should enjoy the time we have watching him. It’s our job to contend with his teammates, or keep pushing ourselves to get better.”
It’s not only the Wolverines that are a tough team.
“Mesabi East and GNK aren’t pushover either,” Plese said. “We saw Chisholm at an indoor meet, and they’ve got some studs on that team in the sprint and hurdle events. This is going to be fun for our guys and girls to get out there and compete.
“Our girls squad is in a little better position to compete for the team title. They’ve been running strong. They have a strong distance crew, and a couple of top-end sprinters. We’re looking to have a good go of things.
On the boys side, Plese isn’t sure if he’ll have a 400 runner to contend for the William Nadeau Award, but in the shot put, he might have one athlete who could take home the Milan Knezovich Award.
“Aidan (Shepherd) has a shot at that award as the top thrower, combined shot and discus,” Plese said. “I might be wrong, but Matt Anderson might be the last guy to win that, and now he’s coaching.
“It’ll be fun to be in that atmosphere.”
Plese said Murray Anderson, a longtime coach at Hibbing, and Pat Castagner, another longtime coach, will be at the meet.
“This is an event, but obviously it’s a competition where we want to do well and compete,” Plese said. “Our goal should be to win these meet. We’ll give it a go and see how it goes.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.