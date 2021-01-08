Devils aim to increase defensive pressure in 2021

VIRGINIA — Finding scorers to step up and clamping down on the defensive end are the two main goals for the Virginia boys’ basketball team this season.
The Blue Devils lost all-time leading scorer Jayden Bernard as well as big man Kyle Williams, Joe Hafdahl and Joshua Bridgewater to graduation last spring.
Head coach Derek Aho is looking for others to fill the void this season.
“There’s some big shoes to fill. Jayden put up a lot of points for us. Kyle had a lot of points and rebounds. I think we have guys that are ready.’’
That includes seniors Mason Carlson, Nick Peters, Jack Toman, Daniel Squires and Logan Nordby. Carlson, Peters and Toman will captain the team this year.
“Mason (6 feet, 5 inches tall) was there for our points last year. We’re definitely going to rely on him to continue what he did last year,’’ Aho said. “We are going to need everybody to get points. We’re just not going to rely strictly on Mason. We’ll look at everyone to put up some points this year.’’
“There’s definitely a core that’s back,’’ he added. “Some of them got quality time last year, some didn’t, but they’re looking for quality time this year.’’
Aho said the guys are definitely up to the task. “This is what they work for to get to this senior year. I think they’re ready. They seem excited.’’
With Williams and his rebounding gone in the middle, “we’re going to struggle a little bit inside’’ with rebounding, Aho told the Mesabi Tribune. Carlson, who plays point guard, may have to pitch in on the glass. “He may have to go down there and help us out. If everyone does their part, I think we’ll be fine. We don’t need to rely just on one. We need to rely on everyone.’’
In addition to exploring all of their offensive options, Virginia will be focusing more on the defensive end after going 21-8 last year and advancing to the Section 7AA semifinals.
The Devils will try to get out and put on a little bit more pressure, according to Aho, who said it was mostly half court defense last season. “This year we’re gonna go and try and get after the ball, which will set the tempo for us. We’ve got some young guys that I think are ready to give us some minutes.’’ He added that would enable his club to utilize more players on defense. “We’re going to be in shape and we’ll be ready.’’
Carlson added defense makes a big difference. “We scored a lot of points last year. We gave up a lot of points too. The less points you give up, the better chance you have to win.’’
----
The first few days of practice included getting used to the face masks that are now required due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The way we look at it is we’re in the gym. A few months ago we were wondering if we were even going to have a season,’’ Aho said. “If we get to wear the masks, that means we get to play basketball and be together.’’
“It’s hard to get used to,’’ Carlson said. “It’s very difficult. It makes it a lot harder to breathe sometimes, a lot harder to catch your breath, but you get used to it.’’
When everything is considered, though, he said it’s definitely worth wearing a mask so he and his teammates get to play the season.
The players were pulling at the masks trying to get used to it on the first day, but “the second day it was back to basketball.’’
Aho said the Devils are getting better each day of practice they get in. “We’re just gonna try and build off every day and get better every day.’’
The head coach is trying to stay positive with the possibility of COVID-19 issues impacting the season, but he still has concerns in the back of his head. “It’s hard. Every message, every text message I get, every phone call I get, you wonder is this the call that is going to shut us down.’’
----
On the court, Aho’s excited to see what his players can do with his fast-paced style of play.
“I’m not big on X’s and O’s. I’m more about pace and effort and speed. I think we’re going to be a little quicker this year.’’
Carlson has liked what he’s seen on the practice court so far.
“We’ve looked pretty good. We go fast and we shoot a lot. That will open up a lot of shots for us,’’ said the team’s point guard. “I love playing in the uptempo. ... There are a lot of shots to go around so everyone gets involved.’’
----
The team will host Deer River in their season opener Friday, which will include 150 fans in attendance.
While the Warriors are a solid team in Section 7A, Aho believes Moose Lake/Willow River will be the team to beat in 7AA. “They were expecting a little more out of themselves last year.’’ Pierz — which beat Virginia in the semifinals last season — will also be tough after not losing many players from last year’s squad. At the same time, he won’t count out a tough player like Hunter Hannuksela and Mesabi East.
Aho also strongly believes in his own club.
“I like our chances. We have some returners that saw plenty of minutes last year and we have some younger guys that I think are ready to go.’’
