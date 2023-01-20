HIBBING—It was rough sledding for the Hibbing High School girls basketball team against Greenway.
The Bluejackets were trailing 16-15 with just over six minutes to play in the first half, as they just couldn’t shake off the pesky Raiders, then all of a sudden, the tide turned.
Hibbing put it into overdrive, going on a 14-2 run to end the first half to take a 31-18 lead at the half.
From there, the Bluejackets cruised to a 64-28 victory over Greenway Thursday at the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.
What was going on during that first 12 minutes of play?
“We were making poor decisions with the ball,” Hibbing coach Chris Hanson said. “We look for the home run right away. We’re looking for that easy pass where we’re trying to get something easy right away, where sometimes, we have to let the offense work for an extra pass or two.
“It’s understanding that we can run an offense. There’s no shot clock yet, so we can run an offense for four, five or six passes until we get an easier shot.”
At 16-15, the Bluejackets went on that run, which was spurred by Tiffany Davis, Emma Kivela, Reese Aune, Talia Carlson and Emery Maki, who all contributed crucial points at that time of the game.
“That shows our depth,” Hanson said. “In the first half, a couple of people got into foul trouble, but we can bring three, four or five off of the bench, that gets everybody involved.
“It keeps us well rested and out of foul trouble. Even off the bench, we’ve got some girls that are going to rebound and get us scores. They came out and played well.”
As for Raiders, they let the game slip away at that point after playing Hibbing tough for that first 12 minutes of the game.
“They were doing a lot of things well at that point, then we started making mistakes,” Greenway coach Keith Young said. “The wheels fell off the wagon. I liked what we did in those first 12 minutes. I told them they should be proud of that, but mentally, they have to stay tough.
“If they stay with it, this is going to make them better by playing somebody of this caliber.”
Greenway had trouble with Hibbing’s press, which caused numerous turnovers and led to some easy transition baskets.
“They have to make the shorter passes,” Young said. “They tried to do too much. They have to break it down and make those shorter passes. They have to play together.”
Even though his team was down by 13 at the half, Young thought his team could still make a run at the Bluejackets.
“After halftime, the first four minutes of the second half is where games are won or lost,” Young said. “We kind of let it get away then. I thought we could get back into it at that point.
“It wasn’t going to happen.”
Hibbing went on a 22-2 run, thanks in part to three 3-pointers from Aune, and that all but sealed the deal.
“I thought we moved the ball a lot better,” Hanson said. “When we did get a steal, we looked ahead and got it to the open person. I thought we moved it a lot better on offense. We looked for each other cutting.
“We made a lot better decisions during the second half with the ball.”
Hibbing’s defense also played a big part in the surge.
“In the second half, once we started to lock in defensively and take a little more pride in our defense, we created turnovers and got easy baskets,” Hanson said. “We started to lock in and understand that when we pressured them and forced them into some bad decisions, it meant easier baskets for us.”
Hibbing was led by Aune with 17 points. Davis finished with 13.
Chloe Hansen had 10 for Greenway. Klara Finke added eight.
GHS 18 10—28
HHS 31 33—64
Greenway: Klara Finke 8, Frankie Cuellar 2, Layla Miskovich 4, Chloe Hansen 10, Lydia Johannsen 2, Hannah Fawcett 2.
Hibbing: Tiffany Davis 13, Reese Aune 17, Miriam Milani 2, Talia Carlson 6, Jorie Anderson 4, Emma Kivela 8, Emery Maki 6, Rylie Forbord 6, Kate Toewe 2.
Total Fouls: Greenway 7; Hibbing 14; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Greenway 2-6; Hibbing 3-10; 3-pointers: Aune 3.
Boys Basketball
Greenway 62,
Hill City 38
COLERAINE—The Raiders held the Hornets to just eight points in the first half en route to the victory Thursday in Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium.
Gage Olson led the way for Greenway with 24 points. Stephen McGee had 13 and Tyler Swedeen 10.
Easton Kingsley had 11 points to pace Hill City.
HC 8 30—38
GHS 30 32—62
Hill City: Michael Casper 2, Easton Kingsley 11, Jaeger Ahonen 1, Hayden Passig 4, Matthew Washburn 7, Jacob Roper 5, Trevor Kingsley 4, Quintarian Borders 4.
Greenway: Morgan Hess 4, Tyler Swedeen 10, Jeremy Huff-Metso 4, Gage Olson 24, Stephen McGee 13, Ethan Eiden 4, John Hagstrom 3.
Total Fouls: Hill City 11; Greenway 16; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hill City 10-18; Greenway 4-8; 3-pointers: Easton Kingsley 2, Passig, Washburn, Sweden 2, Olson 2, McGee, Hagstrom.
Wrestling
Pierz 54,
Hibbing 24
GRAND RAPIDS—The Pioneers picked up nine falls en route to the win over the Bluejackets at the Grand Rapids Triangular Thursday.
Pierz got falls from Kyle Stangle; Link Toops; Carter Young, Derek Stangl; Brayden Melby; Chase Becker; Jacob LeBlanc; Caleb Koch and Jack Byker.
Hibbing got a 14-3 decision from Christian Jelle; a 9-6 decision from Bryson Larrabee; a 23-8 technical fall victory from Cooper Hendrickson at 5:56; a fall at 59 seconds from Thomas Hagen; and Ian Larrabee forfeit win.
Pierz 54, Hibbing 24
106 — Kyle Stangl, P, won by fall, Jackson Willard, 1:07; 113 — Link Toops, P, won by fall, Ben Masheimer, 3:41; 120— Carter Young, P, won by fall, Nehimia Figueroa, 3:42; 126 — Christian Jelle, H, def. Liam Hennessy, 14-3; 132 — Derek Stangl, won by fall, James Ojala, :52; 138 — Brayden Melby, P, won by fall, Kaden Sweeney, 2:57; 145 — Chase Becker, P, won by fall, Aaron Rolf, :51; 152 — Jacob LeBlanc, P, won by fall, Trevor VonBrethorst, 3:35; 160 — Bryson Larrabee, H, def. Jayden Zajac, 9-6; 170 — Caleb Koch, P, won by fall, Preston Thronson, 1:51; 182 — Cooper Hendrickson, H, def. Bradley Tanner, tech fall, 23-8, 5:56; 195 — Thomas Hagen, H, won by fall, Wyatt Dingmann, :59; 220 — Ian Larrabee, H, won by forfeit; 285— Jack Byker, P, won by fall, Jacob Petrich, :30.
