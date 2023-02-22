MINE 2023 Deep seabed mining

Lobster fishermen work at sunrise in the Atlantic Ocean last September Sept. 8 off of Kennebunkport, Maine. Scientists, lawyers and government officials gathered in Jamaica recently to debate deep sea mining as part of a two-week conference organized by the International Seabed Authority, an independent body created by a United Nations treaty.

 AP/FILE

As companies race to expand renewable energy and the batteries to store it, finding sufficient amounts of rare earth metals to build the technology is no easy feat. That’s leading mining companies to take a closer look at a largely unexplored frontier—the deep ocean seabed.

A wealth of these metals can be found in manganese nodules that look like cobblestones scattered across wide areas of deep ocean seabed. But the fragile ecosystems deep in the oceans are little understood, and the mining codes to sustainably mine these areas are in their infancy.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments